Canada needs its own Afghanistan Papers to unmask domestic propaganda

OTTAWA—There is a trend happening in the U.S. wherein the media are starting to aggressively uncover the failures made by the political and military leadership in recent conflicts. One of the most potent examples of this would be the Washington Post’s recent lawsuit, which forced the release of what are now known as the “Afghanistan Papers.” This treasure trove of official documents revealed that senior American officials knew they were losing the Afghan war, and instead of admitting the truth, they lied to the U.S. public.