‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to meet Indigenous people halfway in advancing reconciliation appears to have hit a snag over the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades, according to pollsters and Indigenous experts, though some say it could force the government and communities to confront the effectiveness of their approach.

Despite widespread support for finding solutions, the confidence of many Canadians in the federal government’s ability to deliver progress on reconciliation has been “consistently pessimistic,” said pollster Nik Nanos, co-founder of Nanos Research. “It suggests we need to do things differently. We need a fundamental reset,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that whatever we’ve been doing, it hasn’t cut through in terms of progress. It speaks to how complex the ecosystem is that we’re living in.”

What appears to be a dispute about opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline—a $6.6-billion project that would move fracked natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned LNG export facility in Kitimat, B.C.—speaks to a larger issue about Indigenous rights, including the right to self-determination, said Lori Campbell, director of the Shatitsirótha’ Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre at St. Paul’s University College. The dispute triggered a wave of solidarity actions across the country, leading to protracted, and in some cases, intermittent disruptions on major transport routes.

“There are many people who are not supportive of the pipeline, but that’s not what the blockades are up for. They’re up for Indigenous rights,” Ms. Campbell said.

Kate Gunn, lawyer at First Peoples Law in Vancouver, agreed the stakes stretch beyond one contentious pipeline that has galvanized many Indigenous communities. “One of the things at stake right now is our identity as a country, because I think we were approaching, or had been up until now, right across the country, really starting to grapple with some implications of what colonization means and how we can make that right.”

For Ms. Campbell, the standoff with the government has hammered home that reconciliation has to be fought for at the grassroots level. “It’s very clear that reconciliation isn’t going to occur at the federal level, because when push comes to shove, the government still operates in a patriarchal way,” she said. “Reconciliation really can take leaps and bounds in this country. We are seeing some of it occur more on the individual level. Indigenous people are able to unite more nationally more quickly, thanks to social media and their own networks.”

Amid the escalation in tensions, the B.C. government on Feb. 21 ordered TC Energy, which owns the Coastal GasLink pipeline, to engage in further consultations with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, giving it 30 days to resubmit the report necessary to move forward. In the meantime, pre-construction work is still allowed to proceed, according to Global News.

After resisting calls from the Conservatives to strongly denounce the blockades, and to abandon overtures at dialogue, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) on Feb. 21 demanded they be lifted. Mr. Trudeau shifted the onus on Indigenous leadership to initiate dialogue. Hereditary chiefs and their supporters have argued dialogue is only possible if the RCMP withdraws from Wet’suwet’en territory and if they can meet with the prime minister.

“In the shorter run, reconciliation is on pause,” said pollster Greg Lyle of Innovation Research. “There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure.”

Veldon Coburn, University of Ottawa assistant professor in Canadian and Aboriginal studies, said there appeared to have been a strategy at play when Mr. Trudeau excluded outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) from his Feb. 18 meeting with opposition leaders as the blockades dragged on, closing in on two weeks. He said it may have been intended to give Mr. Trudeau a chance to cast Mr. Scheer as the “bad guy” amid flagging confidence in his own leadership, which he staked in part on his ability to make strides in reconciliation. Mr. Trudeau didn’t extend an invitation to him, citing his unwillingness to co-operate.

“With the absence and explicit exclusion of Andrew Scheer from the meeting of party leaders last week, is that Justin Trudeau may rely upon the other side of the political spectrum to carry him through in terms of the Indigenous relations file,” Prof. Coburn said. “And he has a ‘bad guy,’ a little pit bull, in the opposition Conservatives , but he also can send in his ‘good cops,’ who are aligned with the more sympathetic parties in Parliament, to get through some pro-Indigenous, quasi-progressive initiatives, without coming off himself as the bad guy.”

IPSOS released a poll on Feb. 19 that suggested a majority of Canadians, or 61 per cent, disagreed with protesters who sought to shut down roads and rail service, with half saying they were in favour of police ending the barricades.

Mr. Nanos said it’s “not a big surprise” average Canadians want the blockades and the disruptions they pose to end peacefully. “The trap we’re in today is Canadians understand there’s a problem, they want things to be settled, but don’t have confidence in the government,” he said. “The challenge for Liberals is even if they eliminate this blockade, unless they have a broader framework, there’s nothing to suggest this won’t just repeat itself,” he said.

‘Acknowledge when we stumble’

Ontario Provincial Police, acting on a court-ordered injunction, on Feb. 24, cleared the rail blockade set up by some members of the Tynedinaga Mohawk First Nation near Belleville, Ont. Ten people were arrested after defying the order to leave by midnight. Via Rail has steadily begun to resume service on certain routes, but rail inspections are being conducted as a safety precaution.

Go Transit on Feb. 25 was forced to halt service west of Burlington, Ont., after a new blockade, led by some members of the Six Nations of Grand River, was set up.

“The blockades didn’t just start with one little fiery comment. It escalated, and that does cause inconvenience, but sometimes it takes inconvenience for us to learn and to try to understand,” Prof. Campbell said, adding this can serve as a consciousness-raising moment for Canadians still grappling with what reconciliation means in practice.

Max FineDay, executive director of Canadian Roots Exchange, said he isn’t ready to dismiss the progress that has been made. “That doesn’t mean everything is going to be progress. During a process like this, we need to be able to acknowledge that, but also acknowledge when we stumble or take a step back,” he said.

Last year, his organization published a study surveying young people’s views on reconciliation, which suggested that three-quarters of Indigenous youth were optimistic that meaningful progress can be made.

Mr. FineDay said he thinks that remains true, pointing to his recent conversations with youth at his organization’s conference in Montreal. “More than anything, they’re expressing an appetite to continue the work in spite of not just this ongoing difficulty, but ongoing difficulties in child welfare, boil water advisories, housing crises, and shortages,” he said.

“It only increases my resolve to get this right,” he added.

Though Mr. Nanos said he doesn’t think this dispute, and the blockades, will dampen enthusiasm among Canadians for reconciliation, he said, it may further undermine their confidence. “What it’s going to do is to create less confidence [in the government] moving forward,” he said. “If they were pessimistic before, they will be more pessimistic in the future.”

