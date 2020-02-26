Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

By Beatrice Paez and Palak Mangat       Feb. 26, 2020

'There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure,' says pollster Greg Lyle.

More than 400 demonstrators took to Ottawa's streets on Feb. 24 in a show of solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. Canada is ‘really starting to grapple with some implications of what colonization means and how we can make that right,’ says lawyer Kate Gunn. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to meet Indigenous people halfway in advancing reconciliation appears to have hit a snag over the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades, according to pollsters and Indigenous experts, though some say it could force the government and communities to confront the effectiveness of their approach. 

Despite widespread support for finding solutions, the confidence of many Canadians in the federal government’s ability to deliver progress on reconciliation has been “consistently pessimistic,” said pollster Nik Nanos, co-founder of Nanos Research. “It suggests we need to do things differently. We need a fundamental reset,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that whatever we’ve been doing, it hasn’t cut through in terms of progress. It speaks to how complex the ecosystem is that we’re living in.” 

What appears to be a dispute about opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline—a $6.6-billion project that would move fracked natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned LNG export facility in Kitimat, B.C.—speaks to a larger issue about Indigenous rights, including the right to self-determination, said Lori Campbell, director of the Shatitsirótha’ Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre at St. Paul’s University College. The dispute triggered a wave of solidarity actions across the country, leading to protracted, and in some cases, intermittent disruptions on major transport routes. 

“There are many people who are not supportive of the pipeline, but that’s not what the blockades are up for. They’re up for Indigenous rights,” Ms. Campbell said. 

Kate Gunn, lawyer at First Peoples Law in Vancouver, agreed the stakes stretch beyond one contentious pipeline that has galvanized many Indigenous communities. “One of the things at stake right now is our identity as a country, because I think we were approaching, or had been up until now, right across the country, really starting to grapple with some implications of what colonization means and how we can make that right.” 

For Ms. Campbell, the standoff with the government has hammered home that reconciliation has to be fought for at the grassroots level. “It’s very clear that reconciliation isn’t going to occur at the federal level, because when push comes to shove, the government still operates in a patriarchal way,” she said. “Reconciliation really can take leaps and bounds in this country. We are seeing some of it occur more on the individual level. Indigenous people are able to unite more nationally more quickly, thanks to social media and their own networks.” 

Amid the escalation in tensions, the B.C. government on Feb. 21 ordered TC Energy, which owns the Coastal GasLink pipeline, to engage in further consultations with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, giving it 30 days to resubmit the report necessary to move forward. In the meantime, pre-construction work is still allowed to proceed, according to Global News. 

After resisting calls from the Conservatives to strongly denounce the blockades, and to abandon overtures at dialogue, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) on Feb. 21 demanded they be lifted. Mr. Trudeau shifted the onus on Indigenous leadership to initiate dialogue. Hereditary chiefs and their supporters have argued dialogue is only possible if the RCMP withdraws from Wet’suwet’en territory and if they can meet with the prime minister.

Ottawa Police meet demonstrators marching near Parliament Hill in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Feb. 24, 2020. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade 

“In the shorter run, reconciliation is on pause,” said pollster Greg Lyle of Innovation Research. “There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure.”

Veldon Coburn, University of Ottawa assistant professor in Canadian and Aboriginal studies, said there appeared to have been a strategy at play when Mr. Trudeau excluded outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) from his Feb. 18 meeting with opposition leaders as the blockades dragged on, closing in on two weeks. He said it may have been intended to give Mr. Trudeau a chance to cast Mr. Scheer as the “bad guy” amid flagging confidence in his own leadership, which he staked in part on his ability to make strides in reconciliation. Mr. Trudeau didn’t extend an invitation to him, citing his unwillingness to co-operate. 

“With the absence and explicit exclusion of Andrew Scheer from the meeting of party leaders last week, is that Justin Trudeau may rely upon the other side of the political spectrum to carry him through in terms of the Indigenous relations file,” Prof. Coburn said. “And he has a ‘bad guy,’ a little pit bull, in the opposition Conservatives , but he also can send in his ‘good cops,’ who are aligned with the more sympathetic parties in Parliament, to get through some pro-Indigenous, quasi-progressive initiatives, without coming off himself as the bad guy.”

IPSOS released a poll on Feb. 19 that suggested a majority of Canadians, or 61 per cent, disagreed with protesters who sought to shut down roads and rail service, with half saying they were in favour of police ending the barricades. 

Mr. Nanos said it’s “not a big surprise” average Canadians want the blockades and the disruptions they pose to end peacefully. “The trap we’re in today is Canadians understand there’s a problem, they want things to be settled, but don’t have confidence in the government,” he said. “The challenge for Liberals is even if they eliminate this blockade, unless they have a broader framework, there’s nothing to suggest this won’t just repeat itself,” he said. 

‘Acknowledge when we stumble’ 

Ontario Provincial Police, acting on a court-ordered injunction, on Feb. 24, cleared the rail blockade set up by some members of the Tynedinaga Mohawk First Nation near Belleville, Ont. Ten people were arrested after defying the order to leave by midnight. Via Rail has steadily begun to resume service on certain routes, but rail inspections are being conducted as a safety precaution. 

Go Transit on Feb. 25 was forced to halt service west of Burlington, Ont., after a new blockade, led by some members of the Six Nations of Grand River, was set up. 

A rally, held on Feb. 24, took place as Ontario Provincial Police moved in to end the blockade near Belleville, Ont. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“The blockades didn’t just start with one little fiery comment. It escalated, and that does cause inconvenience, but sometimes it takes inconvenience for us to learn and to try to understand,” Prof. Campbell said, adding this can serve as a consciousness-raising moment for Canadians still grappling with what reconciliation means in practice. 

Max FineDay, executive director of Canadian Roots Exchange, said he isn’t ready to dismiss the progress that has been made. “That doesn’t mean everything is going to be progress. During a process like this, we need to be able to acknowledge that, but also acknowledge when we stumble or take a step back,” he said. 

Last year, his organization published a study surveying young people’s views on reconciliation, which suggested that three-quarters of Indigenous youth were optimistic that meaningful progress can be made. 

Mr. FineDay said he thinks that remains true, pointing to his recent conversations with youth at his organization’s conference in Montreal. “More than anything, they’re expressing an appetite to continue the work in spite of not just this ongoing difficulty, but ongoing difficulties in child welfare, boil water advisories, housing crises, and shortages,” he said. 

“It only increases my resolve to get this right,” he added. 

Though Mr. Nanos said he doesn’t think this dispute, and the blockades, will dampen enthusiasm among Canadians for reconciliation, he said, it may further undermine their confidence. “What it’s going to do is to create less confidence [in the government] moving forward,” he said. “If they were pessimistic before, they will be more pessimistic in the future.”

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
The Federal Response to the Opioid Crisis
This e-book summarizes the work on the opioid crisis that is going on at the federal level: what the House of Commons and the Senate have been listening to and acting on to help stop and mitigate this tragedy.

Get the book
2018 Guide to Lobbyist Gifting Rules
The 2018 Guide to Lobbyist Gifting Rules is the essential resource for your work on federal issues.

Get the book
Related Policy Briefings
Cannabis
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure,' says pollster Greg Lyle.

Canada returns to ‘complex’ spending system, after ‘failed’ attempts at reform 

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The current budget system is an ‘embarrassment’ still in need of a revamp, say critics who hope a minority Parliament will give opportunities for opposition feedback and a better system.

MPs still figuring out feedback, as key decisions await Centre Block renovation project

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.

American presidential election could define new U.S. envoy Aldona Wos’ time in Ottawa, say analysts

News|By Neil Moss
Aldona Wos is the second straight top Republican donor from a southern U.S. state that U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated as ambassador to Canada.

Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

By Samantha Wright Allen
An independent investigation is necessary to avoid the risk of a ‘self-serving’ report from CSC and the Parole Board, says Ivan Zinger.

MPs to hold emergency debate on Teck’s decision to kill oilsands project

By Palak Mangat
'The decision that was taken was a decision taken by Teck for its reasons,' says Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Chinese ambassador touts Beijing’s coronavirus response in panel on Canada-China relations

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Beijing's envoy to Canada also suggests that if Ottawa were to release Meng Wanzhou, the bilateral relationship would not only return to status quo, but would be brought to new heights.

Trudeau’s handling of Wet’suwet’en blockades critical to his political credibility, say pollsters and former Liberal cabinet minister Nault

News|By Abbas Rana
'It clearly is becoming a moment in Canada where everyone's paying attention,’ says Innovative Research president Greg Lyle.

Downe wants Parliament to have power to amend new NAFTA, Liberals pledge to share objectives of future trade talks with House

News|By Neil Moss
'The precedent has been set,' says Senator Percy Downe of Parliamentarians being able to modify trade agreements, following changes made to the new NAFTA by U.S. House Democrats.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions