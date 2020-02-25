Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

An independent inquiry is necessary to properly investigate the death of a sex worker allegedly killed by a convicted murderer on day parole, to avoid the “risk” of a “self-serving” report by the very agencies accused of negligence, says Canada’s correctional investigator.

Ivan Zinger said having the Commissioner of Corrections Services and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada spearhead the effort is “problematic,” and amounts to an “internal investigation” of Marylène Levesque’s death. An inquiry would mean there’s “no perception or risk of being self-serving.”

In the weeks following the January discovery of the 22-year-old Quebec woman, who was a sex worker, found dead in a hotel room, MPs have called for a committee study and answers from the agencies. Eustachio Gallese, who is accused of second-degree murder, had a history of violence towards women, and was reportedly granted permission to visit sex workers despite having a history of violence against women.

For an “egregious” case like this, Mr. Zinger said, the “only” way to ensure independence is an investigation through the Inquiries Act, which grants the appointed commissioner the power to subpoena witnesses, among other investigative tools.

“When you have allegation of wrongdoing where you are possibly going to be looking at negligence in carrying out their duties, you shouldn’t ask the agency responsible for that to investigate themselves,” Mr. Zinger told MPs at a Feb. 25 House Public Safety Committee meeting. “That should never be done.”

Responding to Mr. Zinger’s concerns, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) said in a statement that the the government is “committed to getting to the bottom of this situation” and will get answers for Ms. Lévesque’s family, friends, and all Canadians.

The two vice-chairs overseeing the review are both external to either the CSC and PBC and will be “empowered to share any concerns publicly,” said Mr. Blair, who did not respond to Mr. Zinger’s request for an inquiry.

“In the interests of transparency and justice for Ms. Levesque’s family we have also committed to making the findings and any recommendations public,” he added.

The Board of Investigation, convened by CSC and PBC, is tasked with determining whether or not correct protocols were followed in this case, “and shine a light on which systemic changes could help ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Conservatives made a motion to have a House committee study both the parole board’s process and the circumstances that led to her death, a committee probe that, Mr. Blair said, the government is supportive of.

Critics call for external investigation

The government has faced repeated questions on the case in the House of Commons, with Conservatives MP Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute Saint Charles, Que.), his party’s public safety critic, saying on Jan. 30 an internal investigation “is not enough.”

NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.), his party’s public safety critic and a lawyer, said he agreed with Mr. Zinger that the case calls for a public inquiry.

That will “no doubt” be a question before the committee when it launches its study on the case, and likely something members will offer a recommendation on.

“There’s nothing wrong with the international investigation taking place but it’s not a substitute for an independent view,” he said, noting formal inquiries are typically conducted by a judge, with the power to access the necessary evidence.

Past internal investigations by CSC have shown this method doesn’t work, said Mr. Zinger, pointing to a “self-serving” report following a deadly Saskatchewan prison riot in December 2016.

“It didn’t go to the bottom of it,” he said. “When there’s serious wrongdoing, do you ask the agency that may have been responsible to investigate themselves? The answer should be no.”

Extreme cases like this test the system as a whole, said Mr. Zinger, who advised MPs that there’s always the danger that it prompts an outsized response. It’s very rare for a murderer to be released on parole and kill again, he said.

“Bad cases make for bad policy and law so we should be conscientious of that extreme case,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be looked at carefully, because it’s a blatant failure of the system.”

