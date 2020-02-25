Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

By Samantha Wright Allen      Feb. 25, 2020

An independent investigation is necessary to avoid the risk of a ‘self-serving’ report from CSC and the Parole Board, says Ivan Zinger.

Correctional Investigator of Canada Ivan Zinger, pictured in October 2017, appeared before a House committee Feb. 25 to discuss his 2018-19 annual report. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

An independent inquiry is necessary to properly investigate the death of a sex worker allegedly killed by a convicted murderer on day parole, to avoid the “risk” of a “self-serving” report by the very agencies accused of negligence, says Canada’s correctional investigator.

Ivan Zinger said having the Commissioner of Corrections Services and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada spearhead the effort is “problematic,” and amounts to an “internal investigation” of Marylène Levesque’s death. An inquiry would mean there’s “no perception or risk of being self-serving.” 

In the weeks following the January discovery of the 22-year-old Quebec woman, who was a sex worker, found dead in a hotel room, MPs have called for a committee study and answers from the agencies. Eustachio Gallese, who is accused of second-degree murder, had a history of violence towards women, and was reportedly granted permission to visit sex workers despite having a history of violence against women.

For an “egregious” case like this, Mr. Zinger said, the “only” way to ensure independence is an investigation through the Inquiries Act, which grants the appointed commissioner the power to subpoena witnesses, among other investigative tools.

“When you have allegation of wrongdoing where you are possibly going to be looking at negligence in carrying out their duties, you shouldn’t ask the agency responsible for that to investigate themselves,” Mr. Zinger told MPs at a Feb. 25 House Public Safety Committee meeting. “That should never be done.”

Responding to Mr. Zinger’s concerns, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) said in a statement that the the government is “committed to getting to the bottom of this situation” and will get answers for Ms. Lévesque’s family, friends, and all Canadians.

Marylène Levesque, 22, was killed in a Quebec City hotel room on Jan. 22. Photograph courtesy of Facebook

The two vice-chairs overseeing the review are both external to either the CSC and PBC and will be “empowered to share any concerns publicly,” said Mr. Blair, who did not respond to Mr. Zinger’s request for an inquiry.

“In the interests of transparency and justice for Ms. Levesque’s family we have also committed to making the findings and any recommendations public,” he added. 

The Board of Investigation, convened by CSC and PBC, is tasked with determining whether or not correct protocols were followed in this case, “and shine a light on which systemic changes could help ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again,” he said.  

Earlier this month, the Conservatives made a motion to have a House committee study both the parole board’s process and the circumstances that led to her death, a committee probe that, Mr. Blair said, the government is supportive of. 

Critics call for external investigation

The government has faced repeated questions on the case in the House of Commons, with Conservatives MP Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute Saint Charles, Que.), his party’s public safety critic, saying on Jan. 30 an internal investigation “is not enough.”

NDP MP Jack Harris says he agrees an inquiry is warranted into this case. The Hill Times file photograph

NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.), his party’s public safety critic and a lawyer, said he agreed with Mr. Zinger that the case calls for a public inquiry.

That will “no doubt” be a question before the committee when it launches its study on the case, and likely something members will offer a recommendation on.

“There’s nothing wrong with the international investigation taking place but it’s not a substitute for an independent view,” he said, noting formal inquiries are typically conducted by a judge, with the power to access the necessary evidence. 

Past internal investigations by CSC have shown this method doesn’t work, said Mr. Zinger, pointing to a “self-serving” report following a deadly Saskatchewan prison riot in December 2016.

“It didn’t go to the bottom of it,” he said. “When there’s serious wrongdoing, do you ask the agency that may have been responsible to investigate themselves? The answer should be no.”

Extreme cases like this test the system as a whole, said Mr. Zinger, who advised MPs that there’s always the danger that it prompts an outsized response. It’s very rare for a murderer to be released on parole and kill again, he said.

“Bad cases make for bad policy and law so we should be conscientious of that extreme case,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be looked at carefully, because it’s a blatant failure of the system.”

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

MPs to hold emergency debate on Teck’s decision to kill oilsands project

By Palak Mangat 5:48 PM ET
'The decision that was taken was a decision taken by Teck for its reasons,' says Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Trudeau’s handling of Wet’suwet’en blockades critical to his political credibility, say pollsters and former Liberal cabinet minister Nault

News|By Abbas Rana
'It clearly is becoming a moment in Canada where everyone's paying attention,’ says Innovative Research president Greg Lyle.

Downe wants Parliament to have power to amend new NAFTA, Liberals pledge to share objectives of future trade talks with House

News|By Neil Moss
'The precedent has been set,' says Senator Percy Downe of Parliamentarians being able to modify trade agreements, following changes made to the new NAFTA by U.S. House Democrats.

Senators put spotlight back on harassment, ‘loophole’ blocked bullying complaint, says one

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘It’s gotten worse as the Senate has diversified,’ says Lillian Dyck.

Public service hiring up, but report finds manager, employee concerns around feds’ new staffing process

News|By Mike Lapointe
A recent government survey found that although just under 92 per cent of public service managers believe that appointees can do the job they were hired for, just under 54 per cent of employees agreed.

Immigration Minister Mendicino’s team includes three new directors

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Plus, Hill Climbers dives into the team working in Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office.

UNDRIP provides ‘guide’ to resolving tensions among Indigenous communities over questions of authority, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
'We have to move beyond public platitudes and eloquent statements; we need a reality whereby Indigenous law and institutions are placed on the same level as common law,' says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

UN nuclear disarmament rep ‘counting on Canada’ to help bridge tricky international divides

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Disarmament is not something idealistic or a utopian ideology,' says UN high rep for disarmament affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, and that it's 'part of security.'

Black Canadian groups call on feds to address economic inequities facing community

News|By Beatrice Paez
'The work they’re doing is going to need to speak for itself,' says Liberal strategist Tiffany Gooch, about the party's recovery from the prime minister's blackface scandal.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions