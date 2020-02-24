Climate right for accelerating cycling in Canada, but political leadership is needed

HALIFAX—Across Canada, there are many Canadians who would like to cycle more often, but a lack of safe, connected infrastructure prevents them from doing so. In the East Coast city of Halifax, for example, around 50 per cent of residents would like to cycle more often, but feel their city is less safe for cycling, relative to residents of cities that have accelerated safer cycling infrastructure. This reveals startling issues of equity, both in geography and because women express greater safety concerns than men. In a country like Canada, access to safe infrastructure for cycling should not be dependent on your postal code, gender or municipal priorities.