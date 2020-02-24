Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

‘That’s reconciliation,’ says protest organizer, as Ottawa Wet’suwet’en rally draws crowd 

By David Lochead       Feb. 24, 2020

The rally was held as Ontario Provincial Police moved in to end the blockade set up by some members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation close to the rail tracks near Belleville, Ont.

Wet'suwet'en solidarity protesters decried the Ontario Provincial Police's move to clear the blockade that had been set up by the rail tracks near Belleville, Ont. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
More than 400 demonstrators temporarily shut down parts of downtown Ottawa on Monday morning to march in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leadership who are calling on the RCMP to withdraw from its territory. 

“The international eyes on Canada will begin to change their relationship with the country,” said Gabrielle Fayant, a Métis spokesperson for Solidarity with Wet’suwet’en, the group behind the rally that includes Indigenous youth and those allied with them. Their rally was held as Ontario Provincial Police moved in to end the blockade set up by some members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation close to the rail tracks near Belleville, Ont., which had crippled much of Canada’s railways for more than two weeks. 

Both are appealing to the B.C. RCMP to leave the Wet’suwet’en territory, where hereditary chiefs have been demonstrating against the Coastal GasLink’s decision to move forward with a $6.6-billion pipeline without their consent. The project would transport fracked natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned LNG export facility in Kitimat. 

The protests have also raised larger questions about Ottawa’s commitment to reconciliation and its efforts at tackling climate change.

Ms. Fayant dismissed the distinction Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) made on Feb. 21 between Indigenous protesters and other non-Indigenous protesters who, he said, may be taking to the streets to voice dissent over a project they oppose. 

“When we stand up and receive support from non-Indigenous peoples, that’s reconciliation.”

Supporters of the hereditary leadership have also called on Mr. Trudeau to meet with the chiefs over the dispute.

The Ottawa rally moved west down Wellington Street before Ottawa Police briefly formed a line preventing the protesters from turning down Kent Street. After a few tense minutes, the Ottawa Police removed their line and the protesters proceeded down Kent Street, before heading east onto Slater Street. 

NDP MPs Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre, Man.), Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.), and Niki Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Man.) were also among those who joined protesters. 

“The idea with the Canadian establishment that business is just going to go on as it’s always gone on, well, it’s not,” Mr. Angus said. “Things are going to change. And they will change for the better.”

The Hill Times 

