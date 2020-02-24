Downe wants Parliament to have power to amend new NAFTA, Liberals pledge to share objectives of future trade talks with House

The power of American lawmakers to modify trade agreements has inspired their Canadian counterparts to look for more of their own influence over the trade negotiation process, say some parliamentarians.

CSG Senator Percy Downe (Charlottetown, P.E.I.) says the work of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to alter the new NAFTA has set a precedent for Canadian Parliamentarians to have similar power to modify the trade agreement.

“Why would we be treated as second class, that we simply have to accept whatever is given to us, and other countries can make amendments?” Sen. Downe told The Hill Times.

Following the conclusion of more than 15 months of tumultuous renegotiations of the original North American free trade pact, the Trump administration and U.S. House Democrats negotiated among themselves for more than a year before the two sides agreed on implementing legislation for the trade pact, which was introduced and passed by the House of Representatives last December.

Democrats fought for changes on environmental and labour provisions, and in the end secured stronger dispute resolution agreements; greater environmental protections; and restored intellectual property for biologic drugs to eight years, down from the agreed upon increase to 10 years; as well a change in the the use of steel in auto production which required it to be “melted and poured” in North America. It was previously agreed that 70 per cent of steel and aluminum used in auto manufacturing had to come from North America

Despite previously saying the Canadian government wouldn’t reopen the trade agreement, it signed onto the United States’ changes hours after the deal between the House Democrats and the White House was announced.

“The precedent has been set,” Sen. Downe said. “I don’t know why Canadians would be treated differently.”

“It would be a decision of the executive to entertain amendments [and] go back to the other parties of the agreement and see if they would accept them.”

Sen. Downe added that he didn’t know if he would propose amendments as he has yet to study the agreement, but he wanted the option if needed.

Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.), the government’s representative in the Senate, said in the Red Chamber on Feb. 18 that it is not the government’s position that “it would be wise to try to reopen negotiations with either Mexico or the United States.”

At the request of Sen. Downe, Sen. Gold said he would follow-up with the government to see if amendments would be accepted. Sen. Gold’s office said it was pre-mature to comment on amendments as none have yet been proposed.

Non-affliated Senator Dennis Dawson (Lauzon, Que.) told The Hill Times that unlike in the American system, the Canadian Senate has never amended trade agreements.

“We have not in the past amended trade agreements. We have either rejected them or we have accepted them. We did not modify them,” Sen. Dawson said.

Under the U.S. system, trade agreements are negotiated using trade promotion authority, which allows the White House to negotiate trade treaties, and gives Congress the ability to “fast-track” the process with a simple “up or down vote.” In a “fast-track” process, amendments can’t be attached to the bill, nor can it be filibustered, but changes can be made to the implementing legislation before it is introduced in the House of Representatives.

In Canada, trade deals are under the jurisdiction of the executive branch and only require that Parliament amend domestic laws in order for it to align with the new trade agreement.

“Obviously if you modify it you have to go back to the other two parties,” Sen. Dawson said, “and if they don’t agree with the modifications you’re back to zero.”

He added there has been a lot of work done to finalize the new NATFA and that he is hoping the deal will be ratified in the “next few weeks.”

International trade lawyer Lawrence Herman told the House Committee on International Trade on Feb. 20 that if amendments were made, it would be mean that Canada could not ratify the deal.

“This would be, in my view, an enormous setback for the country, and in fact would be without precedent. There has never been an instance in Canadian history where Parliament has refused to approve a trade agreement and to pass the necessary legislation,” he said.

Canada is the only party of the trade deal yet to ratify it. Once Canada signs on, it starts a legislative process that ends in a 90-day countdown towards the new NAFTA coming into force.

Feds to table trade talk objectives before entering into future trade negotiations

The government has agreed to change the way trade deals are tabled in the House of Commons, in order to get support from the NDP for the ratification of the new NAFTA.

The NDP and its international trade critic Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, Man.) have said Canada shouldn’t be relying on U.S. lawmakers to improve trade agreements, and Canadian lawmakers should have the same powers over those agreements as their peers.

As first reported by The Canadian Press, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (Univeristy-Rosedale, Ont.) told Mr. Blaikie in a Feb. 19 letter that the government will table in the House a motion of intent 90 days before entering into any future trade negotiations, and table Canada’s objectives for the negotiations 30 days before the talks begin. Both would be referred to the House Committee on International Trade.

“Often, we have governments go into trade negotiations without much clarity in terms of what it is that they’re seeking in that agreement,” Mr. Blaikie told reporters on Feb. 18. “So it’s hard to hold people to account for what they said they would do if they’re not obligated to actually say what they’re trying to do.”

Ms. Freeland also wrote in the letter that an economic impact assessment would have to be tabled at the same time as a trade deal’s implementation bill is introduced in the House. The Conservatives have been pushing to see an assessment before the House Trade Committee finishes its study on Bill C-4, the bill to implement the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

New NAFTA chief negotiator Steve Verheul told the committee on Feb. 5 that an economic assessment for the trade bill would be completed in the “very near future” and that he was “fairly confident” the committee would see it before their study ends. As of publication deadline, the study had not been completed.

Last April, an economic assessment was performed by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which found that the deal would create slight economic growth for the United States.

With the NDP’s support, the Liberals on the committee voted against a Conservative motion to have Bill C-4 studied by six additional House committees and to report back by April 2 at the latest, and nixed a Conservative amendment on that motion to have three other House committees study the bill and report back by March 12 at the latest.

In the end, a Liberal motion passed with Conservative and Bloc Quebecois opposition paving the way for three other House committees to study certain clauses of Bill C-4 and the clause-by-clause review of the bill to be completed by the House Trade Committee by the end of the day on Feb. 28.

Senate Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee to pre-study Bill C-4

Prior to committees being formed in the Senate, the Red Chamber agreed to form the Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade to hold a pre-study of the new NAFTA while it moves through the House.

The committee will have the same composition of the previous Parliament with Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett (Landmark, Man.) replacing previous committee chair Raynell Andreychuk, who retired last August.

“We want to give people the opportunity if they have not been heard in another venue that the Senate can hear them over the next few weeks,” said Sen. Dawson, a member of the committee.

Sen. Downe said that often trade bills are rushed through the Senate.

“Often the House of Commons is late sending us legislation,” he said. “In their opinion, [there is] an urgency about it. We hear about this [for] all trade legislation that it has to be passed straight away and there can be no delays,” he said. “The reality is the purpose of the Senate is to carefully review all legislation and try to avoid mistakes.”

Others like Senator Diane Griffin (P.E.I.), a member of the Canadian Senators Group, wants the Senate Agriculture Committee—which she chaired in the last Parliament—to study the bill.

Sen. Downe said given the complexity of Bill C-4, it is “probably a good thing” to have multiple committees study it.

But Sen. Dawson disagreed with the idea, saying there isn’t a need for any other committee to deal with the trade bill.

“The proven qualifications of the Foreign Affairs Committee on these issues is proof enough that it’s worked in the past,” he said.

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times