Pharmacare’s time is now

With a plan and appropriate funding, Parliament has the opportunity to make history and completely realign the way prescription medication is delivered and paid for in Canada.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier, pictured Dec. 17, 2019, during a meeting with provincial finance ministers in Ottawa. In this year’s budget, we are asking the federal government to invest in phase one of the Hoskins report. This would mean that essential medicines would be accessible to all Canadians which would be a meaningful start, writes Hassan Yussuff.