Conservative response to blockade shows party unready to lead

Conservatives only seem to want to show the protesters who's boss, ignoring the long history of Indigenous rights being trampled.
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, pictured Feb. 20, 2020, speaking with reporters on the Hill about Wet’suwet’en support protests across the country before Question Period in Ottawa. The party’s great progressive hope, and Mr. Scheer’s presumptive successor, Peter MacKay, has encouraged vigilantes to do what the Trudeau government has wisely decided not to do—impose a solution through force.
The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
HALIFAX—The Conservative Party of Canada is back to doing what it does best: zebra politics. Everything in black and white.
'We have to move beyond public platitudes and eloquent statements; we need a reality whereby Indigenous law and institutions are placed on the same level as common law,' says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.