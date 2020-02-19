Kudos to Kairos Canada for take on Trump peace plan, says reader

Re: “Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East should be rejected, says NGO,” (The Hill Times, Feb. 12, p. 8). Referring to the much-lauded 1990 Madrid “peace talks,” former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Shamir boasted to a Hebrew newspaper that his strategy was to “drag” negotiations endlessly while doubling the number of West Bank settlers. This, with successive Israeli governments, was not only accomplished but also surpassed, with a wink and a nod from Washington.