‘I don’t celebrate Black History Month, I celebrate Black history 12 months of the year’: Sen. Bernard on her fight for equality

On a snowy day in 2018, Independent Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard boarded a Parliament Hill shuttle bus in front of the Victoria Building, heading to Centre Block. She said the Senators getting on the bus before her boarded with no issues, but the driver stopped Sen. Bernard to ask for identification that she was a Senator. Recalling that it was a frigid day, she said she had to remove multiple layers of clothing—her coat, her blazer, and her shawl—to unveil the pin identifying her as a Senator. While Sen. Bernard was peeling off these layers of clothing, she said other Senators were walking by without being asked for identification, some even acknowledging Sen. Bernard as they passed by saying “excuse me, Senator Bernard.”