Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Global

Canada can look to Japan as ‘bridge-builder’ in the Asia Pacific, envoy says

By Samantha Wright Allen      Feb. 19, 2020

Canada and Japan ‘need each other very much,’ says Yasuhisa Kawamura.

Japanese ambassador to Canada Yasuhisa Kawamura, who arrived in November 2019 for his head of mission duties, said since his two-week honeymoon in Canada three decades ago he’s long wished to be posted here The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Japan’s new ambassador to Canada says his country can be the “best bridge-builder” in the Asia Pacific and he’d like to see the two close countries develop more “concrete” connections.

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
You Might Be From Canada If…
You Might Be From Canada If . . . is a delightful, illustrated romp through this country as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2019 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
Related Policy Briefings
Defence Policy Briefing
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing
Military Procurement Policy Briefing
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing
Innovation
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘A real lack of leadership’: critics call for better response from feds as Wet’suwet’en blockades continue

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘Negotiations should take as long as they need to,’ says Ellen Gabriel, a former Mohawk spokesperson during the Oka Crisis.

Advocate calling for a simplified suicide hotline number gets ally in Sen. Batters

News|By Beatrice Paez
'Silence is never the right response when suicide is the subject,' says Kathleen Finlay. 'It’s too important an issue for our political leaders to stay silent on.'

Collaborate and listen: Bloc Québécois hopes to leverage minority Parliament dynamics to make mark

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘Now that it’s a minority government, they have to listen to everybody,’ says Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin, his party’s justice critic.

Tory leadership candidates champion CANZUK pact, but trade experts question idea’s merit

News|By Neil Moss
Canada already has a free trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand as part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

‘Data, privacy, trade’: ministers tasked with AI file contending with fast, fundamental changes

News|By Mike Lapointe
But public servants say the social impact on workers is not being properly taken into account as the use of artificial intelligence in government advances.

AFN national chief Bellegarde calls on ‘all parties’ to find peaceful resolution to rail blockades

News
'Removing the blockades doesn’t mean you surrender anything,' says Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon.

‘No question’ feds have duty to start talks, says AFN’s Bellegarde, after days-long demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

News|By Palak Mangat
One Mohawk scholar who experienced the 1990 Oka Crisis firsthand says Ottawa's offer to meet with protesters shows 'they’ve lost control of the situation, to a certain extent.'

Trade Committee Conservatives push for six additional House committees to study new NAFTA implementation bill

News|By Neil Moss
Committees would have to submit amendments for Bill C-4 to the House Committee on International Trade by April 2.

Senior Conservatives seething over Conservative Fund’s refusal to share Scheer’s $700,000 over-budget expense details with national council

News|By Abbas Rana
'If you're a donor, why would you want to give money if you can't get straight answers on what the hell's going on?’ says veteran Conservative political insider Tim Powers.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions