The province is in debt, its population is aging, and the once-strong fishery is a shadow of itself. The picturesque Newfoundland and Labrador of those television ads is in trouble.

Outgoing Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, pictured in Ottawa on Nov. 26, 2019. In his taped resignation speech, Premier Ball looked relieved he was stepping down, 'to spend more time with his family and friends.' For once, that old chestnut seemed to ring true, writes Andrew Caddell.