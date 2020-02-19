Advocate calling for a simplified suicide hotline number gets ally in Sen. Batters

A mental health advocate is appealing to MPs and Senators to rally behind an effort to shorten the 11-digit national suicide hotline to three digits.

Kathleen Finlay, the founder of Zer0Now Campaign, a sexual trauma and mental health advocacy group, said simplifying the hotline to an “easy-to-remember” number—988—would be a life-saving measure when “seconds count.”

Despite her efforts to reach out to several cabinet ministers, backbench MPs, opposition critics, federal party leaders, and Senators, Ms. Finlay said she’s struggled to garner support, and has mostly been met with silence.

“Silence is never the right response when suicide is the subject,” Ms. Finlay said. “It’s too important an issue for our political leaders to stay silent on.”

Conservative Senator Denise Batters (Saskatchewan), who saw CTV’s coverage of the effort during Bell Canada’s campaign on mental health, directly reached out to extend her support after hearing Ms. Finlay had difficulty getting traction from Parliamentarians.

“To me, this is such a common-sense initiative. As soon as I saw she was having trouble getting political support, I wanted to get involved to help her make it happen,” Sen. Batters said in a phone interview.

A longtime advocate for mental health, Sen. Batters lost her husband, Dave, a former MP, to suicide in 2009 when he was 39 years old. He had struggled with anxiety and depression. “Through my own experience with Dave, and others left behind by suicide, I learned a fair bit,” she said. “At a time of a mental health crisis, connecting with a person can save a life.”

Sen. Batters said she’s prepared to help raise the profile of Ms. Finlay’s effort, 988 Campaign for Canada, whether by petitioning the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the telecommunications regulatory agency, to look into feasibility of establishing an abbreviated hotline, or securing buy-in from her Conservative colleagues if a legislative fix, through a private member’s bill, is needed.

“Some people would suggest that people with mental health issues should just take a walk around the block,” Sen. Batters said, “but I witnessed it first hand, and when someone is in a deep depression, finding a 10-digit phone number might seem [hard].”

CRTC rules allow for anyone to submit a request for a review looking into the abbreviation of a phone number for a specific service.

In 2006, the CRTC denied a request by the Canadian Distress Line Network to assign 511 as the national suicide hotline. (The application was submitted by the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention on behalf of CDLN, which has reorganized under a different name.)

“There were also two competing applications for one number in 2006, and the successful applicants were seen as meeting the CRTC criteria more fully,” Ms. Finlay said in a follow-up email.

In rendering its decision, the CRTC did not dispute the applicant’s assertion that it would serve the “broad public interest,” among the criteria required for assigning abbreviated numbers.

Karen Letofsky, associate director of the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP), said at the time the push for an abbreviated number was “aspirational,” given that the advocacy community did not have as many resources. She said the application was rejected because another organization, Intelligent Transportation Systems Society of Canada, which was competing to use the abbreviated code to provide weather and traveller information, was “further along in the process.”

A three-digit number would not only increase access, she said, but it would also help reduce the stigma around suicide. “It’s much shorter to get through, and when you have a three-digit number, it takes it into the realm of emergency numbers,” Ms. Letofsky said. “As soon as you normalize that, it reduces stigma.”

Though she said CASP remains supportive of the measure, Ms. Letofsky said other advocacy organizations are better positioned to take up the case again.

Crisis Services Canada, the successor organization to CDLN, which was founded in 2017 and now functions as a network for various distress and suicide line services, has thrown its support behind Ms. Finlay’s campaign.

In Canada, suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death, just behind pneumonia and influenza and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the government. Men account for a higher proportion of suicides compared to women. An estimated 11 people die each day by suicide.

“If you’ve ever experienced anything like dialling 911, you can remember you were quite upset, your brain was not functioning in a cognitively optimal state,” Ms. Finlay said. “It’s harder still to dial the 11 digits.”

A quick Google search for a hotline might not surface the results needed, she added. “So many websites don’t even mention the 1-800 number. They direct you to all sorts of other lists of support centres,” Ms. Finlay said.

Such an effort is underway in the U.S., where a bipartisan bill was passed in Congress in 2018 directing the Federal Communications Commission, the CRTC’s U.S. counterpart, to look into the effort of designating 988 as the crisis hotline. Even though there was legislative support, the change can also be enacted by the FCC, which endorsed the measure, without legislation. The FCC’s public comment period for the change ends March 16.

That the U.S. was able to move quickly in endorsing the measure amid heightened political polarization suggests the idea has “really caught on there,” Ms. Finlay noted.

NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.), who has been a vocal advocate in calling for a national action plan to address suicide, was unavailable for an interview. In 2019, Parliament passed his private member’s motion, M-174, which called on the government to provide “culturally appropriate community-based suicide prevention programs.” It came in response to the spate of suicides that have gripped First Nations communities, including the Attawapiskat First Nation in 2016, in recent years.

A request for comment from Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) on Ms. Finlay’s campaign was not returned by deadline.

Ms. Letofsky said she is a little surprised the response to Ms. Finlay’s push has been tepid, but noted it may be attributed in part to concerns that this would appear as “Band-Aid solution” that “distracts from the bigger picture.” She added there’s a need for a broader national strategy, with funding committed.

“Helplines are a piece of a system of community care for suicide prevention. There are other elements,” she said. “It’s part of the answer, but it’s not the answer.”

The Hill Times

Canada’s suicide and crisis hotlines

For the rest of Canada: 1-833-456-4566

For Quebec residents: 1-866-277-3553

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness 1-855-242-3310

Post-Secondary Student Helpline: 1-866-925-5454