‘A real lack of leadership’: critics call for better response from feds as Wet’suwet’en blockades continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership is being attacked as deficient from all sides, as blockades shutting down major transitways in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en protestors near the end of a second week, prompting returning MPs to demand an emergency debate, and Mr. Trudeau to cut an international trip short.

Still, Mr. Trudeau’s call for dialogue—the central theme of his special statement in the House on Feb. 18—is also the solution suggested by his critics, albeit under undefined timelines.



Governments, industry, elected councils, and hereditary chiefs need to “find a way forward” and have a space to have constructive dialogue, said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde on Feb. 18. He spoke with reporters as the blockades entered their 12th day, following weekend cancellations by VIA Rail and CN Railway along key transit routes in eastern Canada and southern Ontario.

These closures come in part as a result of protesters camped in Belleville, Ont., in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory, who say their actions are in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in B.C. who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project set to cut through the northern territory. Courts in both B.C. and Ontario have issued injunctions permitting police to break up the blockades, and RCMP have arrested several people over the past week in northern B.C. in connection to the natural gas pipeline.

People are taking action “because they want to see action,” said Mr. Bellegarde, who laid out three requests from the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs: that the RCMP leave, that industry players look at other options, and for a formalization of the process of dialogue with the Crown.

“They need to be given that time,” he said, less than an hour before Mr. Trudeau’s addressed the House, emphasizing the need for patience and dialogue, while offering few details—a gap pounced upon by opposing party leaders.

Acknowledging that people’s patience is running thin, Mr. Trudeau promised to work “night and day” to resolve the matter peacefully while also defining the principle of the rule of law.

“We know what is at stake,” said Mr. Trudeau during his speech, later characterized by Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.) as dated electioneering rather than substance, perhaps in reference to Mr. Trudeau’s choice to repeat his famous promise from 2015 that “no relationship is more important” to Canada than that with Indigenous Peoples.

“We are not asking that you stop standing up for your rights,” Mr. Trudeau said to the protesters, but rather that they be “willing to work with the federal government as a partner in finding solutions.”

That “word salad,” absent a concrete plan, amounted to “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.), calling the statement a “complete abdication of responsibility and a failure of leadership” in the face of “radical activists” and their illegal activity.

Both Mr. Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) questioned cabinet’s delayed involvement, as just two weeks before, on Feb. 5, Mr. Trudeau had said the matter was “entirely under provincial jurisdiction.”

That was always a disingenuous stance, according to several sources who spoke with The Hill Times.

Current tensions underline the broader issue of the federal government’s unwillingness to address jurisdiction over lands and resources and the “ongoing displacement” of Indigenous people, said Hayden King, an Anishinaabe scholar of Indigenous politics at Ryerson University.

“The federal government can come up with all kinds of policies, initiatives, or legislation around self government, [and] getting out of the Indian Act, but unless it addresses these questions around who has jurisdiction over land and territory, and resources, then we’ll continue to have these conflicts,” he said. Mr. King said Mr. Trudeau should have been involved sooner, but he said it’s a “tricky political position” the PM finds himself in, given the cross-jurisdictions at play and his stated commitment to reconciliation, and his absence from recent discussions was convenient.

On Feb. 17, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.) met with her B.C. counterpart and Gitxsan leaders after members of that First Nation put up a supportive blockade in B.C. Ms. Bennett has also offered to meet with Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but on Feb. 18 they told CBC News they wouldn’t meet ministers until the RCMP leave. This followed Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller’s (Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs, Que.) Feb. 15 meeting with Mohawk leaders.



The delayed federal response was in part a failure to acknowledge “the deeper issue” of unresolved Aboriginal title which underlies the resistance to the pipeline by the hereditary chiefs, agreed Brenda Gunn, associate professor of law at the University of Manitoba.

Several sources who spoke with The Hill Times voiced concerns about the portrayal of some Indigenous perspectives and the suggestion that they are “holding up development” that’s for the good of the nation, said Prof. Gunn, “without recognizing the sacrifice that Indigenous people have often had to make.”

“Rights may need to supersede development projects, where [nations are] raising legitimate concerns,” she said.

‘A real lack of leadership’

In the face of mounting criticism last week about Mr. Trudeau’s absence, as blockades and protests continued to disrupt rail services across the country, the prime minister announced on Feb. 16 that he would cancel a trip to Barbados to meet with Caribbean leaders. The next day, he led an Incident Response Group meeting with key members of cabinet.

Mr. Trudeau should have come home when the conflict first started, said Pamela Palmeter, a Mi’kmaq lawyer and associate professor at Ryerson University. Mr. Trudeau was in Africa visiting a number of countries from Feb. 6 to 13.

“It’s a real lack of leadership,” she said in an interview Feb. 14, and statements while he was travelling in Africa campaigning for a UN Security Council seat fell short. “He cannot govern a country through the media” and that approach to kick jurisdictional questions to the B.C. government for the first month of protests means that every day since “reconciliation is taking a hit.”

The process federal leaders are using to dialogue with Indigenous peoples needs to be “overhauled,” including the “weak” consultation process around resource development projects, which “doesn’t have any teeth,” said Ellen Gabriel, who emerged as a Mohawk spokesperson during the 1990 Oka Crisis.

If Mr. Trudeau is sincere about his statements around nation-to-nation dialogue, “negotiations should take as long as they need to,” she added, and shouldn’t be on federal government or industry timeframes.

“It shouldn’t be on their terms,” but rather should respect the concept of a true approach of free, prior, and informed consent.

The ongoing protests have drawn comparisons to Idle No More in 2012 and 2013 and the Oka Crisis in 1990. The government in 2020 is “still using the same playbook,” said Ms. Gabriel, calling the current approach involving police a “mistake.”

This moment right now is yet another “articulation of that original challenge,” said Mr. King, and the continuation of a very long trend.

“One after another these moments in time go back to the same root cause, the same lack of justice … the same theft of Indigenous land,” he said. “Until the federal government, and the until provinces, and until industry are able to figure out a framework to deal Indigenous peoples in a just way, the trend will endure.”

Dialogue the ‘only real way forward’

It’s “extremely important” that the federal policy and political approach return to addressing some of the “fundamental conflicts” baked into the Indian Act—over titles and rights, and who represents rights holders—said Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a law professor and director of the University of British Columbia’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

It’s not surprising that hereditary chiefs have raised lands rights claims and that these issues are coming to a head, she said, because they have been “festering” for a long time.

“Without a doubt, the silence of the federal government on these issues is not helping and their responsibility to move this forward to a better place is something that could use more attention,” she said, adding successive governments have transparently treated it like a “hot potato.”

A “unity-seeking approach” is most important at this time, she said, suggesting the Liberals try to work across the floor to find multi-party solutions. After his speech on Feb. 18 Mr. Trudeau invited the other party leaders, except for Mr. Scheer, to a meeting in his office to discuss the blockades.

She also said Mr. Trudeau would do well to read and learn lessons in Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould’s recently published book, From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada.

“Build a bridge back” to the B.C. MP he booted from Liberal caucus, if possible, she suggested, calling Ms. Wilson-Raybould (Vancouver Granville, B.C.) “a good resource” who has respect both for her hereditary position and knowledge in the area.

Former Liberal Party adviser Sheamus Murphy said it’s clear “a more hands-on approach” from the federal government is required given the mounting concerns caused by blockades.

It was always a balance the federal government had to strike between allowing protests to take their course, but now the issue has dragged on long enough. Mr. Trudeau’s return to Canada was the right call, he said, as are meetings like Mr. Miller’s nine-hour meeting with Mohawk leaders on Feb. 15—all opportunities to de-escalate the situation.

“You’ve got a conflict between the need for reconciliation and the need to ensure the rule of law is respected,” said Mr. Murphy, and while cabinet engagement on the file “seems to be coming at a late stage” he said “it’s better now than never.”

It’s important political leadership be involved to be part of that dialogue “to make sure people who have not felt not heard are heard,” he added. “That dialogue and that commitment to engagement and reconciliation is probably the only real way forward here.”

