When strategists and candidates conflict

The job of a political strategist is not just to manage a campaign; it’s also to manage the candidate.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Peter MacKay, pictured in this file photo on the Hill, recently expressed dissatisfaction with a tweet his own team sent out, a tweet showing a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau performing a yoga move. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright
OAKVILLE, ONT.—Nobody seems to like “negative” political ads.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Davud Hanci was sentenced to 15 years years in a Turkish prison for his alleged involvement in the 2016 coup. Now back in Canada, he’s speaking about the ‘madness’ of his arrest and nearly three years in jail.