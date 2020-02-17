Trade Committee Conservatives push for six additional House committees to study new NAFTA implementation bill

House committees would have to submit amendments for Bill C-4 to the House Committee on International Trade by April 2.
Conservative MP Colin Carrie, pictured on Feb. 5, 2020, speaks with Global Affairs' Steve Verheul before a meeting of the House Committee on International Trade. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Conservatives on the House International Trade Committee are pushing for six other House committees to study the implementation bill for the new NAFTA and to submit amendments by early April.
