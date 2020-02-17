Down 20 rural seats, Liberals go back to the well on gun control

The Liberals are doubling down on gun control in the minority 43rd Parliament, despite losing most of their vulnerable rural ridings in last fall’s election after passing controversial gun control legislation.

An analysis by The Hill Times found the Liberals won 20 fewer rural or partly rural ridings in October than they did in 2015, and lost 10 of their 13 rural ridings that had been won by a narrow margin four years prior.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) has been entrusted with the task of making good on Liberal election promises to ban “assault”-style semi automatic rifles in Canada, give municipalities the power to ban handguns, and introduce stricter gun storage requirements into law.

Those promises followed the passage of a signature Liberal gun control bill in the last Parliament, C-71, which put in place new requirements for tracking gun sales and inventory, and applying for gun licenses. The bill passed last June despite concerted opposition from the Conservatives and pro-gun advocacy groups.

Gun control remains a touchy subject in many rural areas in Canada. In March of 2018, one Liberal MP told The Hill Times that the Liberal gun control bill, C-71, was “scaring the hell out of the Liberal caucus”—particularly MPs from rural ridings. That same MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) verbally “attacked” then-MP T.J. Harvey when he raised these concerns during a closed-door caucus meeting.

Mr. Harvey was then the chair of the Liberal rural caucus. He chose not to run for re-election in October, and Conservative Richard Bragdon won his New Brunswick seat, Tobique-Mactaquac.

The Liberals probably lost votes over the gun control issue in New Brunswick and in Yukon, said Liberal MP Wayne Easter, who won his rural riding of Malpeque, P.E.I. comfortably in October’s election—his ninth consecutive victory.

“The election is the election, and we certainly know rural areas lost some votes over that particular issue, for the Liberals at least,” he said.

“With the new proposals coming forward, I think what you find is there’s really a lot of confidence in Bill Blair as minister, that he’ll do this in a fashion that the gun lobby should see as a reasonable,” said Mr. Easter.

Liberal MP Larry Bagnell defeated his Conservative challenger in Yukon by just 72 votes to hold onto his seat in October. The Liberals lost three rural New Brunswick ridings to Conservative challengers—Tobique-Mactaquac, New Brunswick Southwest, and Fundy Royal—and lost urban Fredericton to Green MP Jenica Atwin.

Rural ridings Liberals won by five percentage points or fewer in the 2015 election Riding name Province Winner 2015 margin of victory 2019 winning party 2019 LPC votes Change from 2015 2019 LPC % vote Change from 2015 (% points) 2019 CPC votes Change from 2015 2019 CPC % vote Change from 2015 (% points) Fundy Royal N.B. Alaina Lockhart 3.80% CPC 12,433 -6,703 25.6% -15.3 22,389 5,028 46 8.9 Hastings-Lennox and Addington Ont. Mike Bossio 0.50% CPC 19,721 -1,383 37.1% -5.3 21,968 1,089 41.4 -0.5 Kenora Ont. Bob Nault 1.60% CPC 8,335 -2,583 30% -5.5 9,445 694 34 5.5 Northumberland-Peterborough South Ont. Kim Rudd 3.00% CPC 24,977 -2,066 36.2% -6.3 27,385 2,220 39.7 0.1 St. John’s East Nfld. Nick Whalen 1.40% NDP 14,962 -6,012 33.2% -13.5 8,141 5,203 18.1 11.6 Laurentides-Labelle Que. David Graham 2.40% Bloc 21,655 1,378 33.1% 1.0 4,983 -1,226 7.6 -2.2 Saint-Jean Que. Jean Rioux 4.10% Bloc 18,906 -1,116 30.6% -2.6 6,612 63 10.7 -0.1 Cambridge Ont. Bryan May 4.50% LPC 22,903 -121 39.5% -3.7 17,409 -3,204 30 -8.6 King-Vaughan Ont. Deb Schulte 3.20% LPC 28,725 2,817 45% -2.4 27,584 3,414 43.2 -1.0 Nickel Belt Ont. Marc Serré 5.00% LPC 19,046 -1,975 39% -3.8 10,343 2,122 21.2 4.5 Kildonan-St. Paul Man. MaryAnn Mihychuk 2.80% CPC 12,356 -6,361 27.9% -14.8 19,856 2,378 44.8 5.0 Mission–Matsqui-Fraser Canyon B.C. Jati Sidhu 2.30% CPC 12,299 -4,326 26.7% -10.5 19,535 3,948 42.4 7.5 Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge B.C. Dan Ruimy 2.50% CPC 16,125 -1,548 29.7% -4.2 19,650 3,277 36.2 4.8

Rural losses outpaced average LPC decline

Just more than half of Canada’s ridings are classified by Elections Canada as rural or partly rural (urban/rural or rural/urban). Elections Canada classifies ridings based in part upon the type of neighbourhood surrounding its polling stations in each riding. The classification system isn’t perfect, and can occasionally classify a riding in a way that does not match the surrounding geography.

In October, the Liberals lost 10 of the 13 rural or partly rural ridings that they had won by a margin of five per cent of the vote or less in 2015, when they swept into power with 184 seats and a majority government.

The Liberals won one new rural riding in October’s election—Kitchener-Conestoga, Ont.—but could only recapture 48 of the 69 they had won in 2015.

The Liberals took losses across the country as they declined from a 184-seat majority to a 157-seat minority government between the two elections. Losses in rural and partly rural ridings outpaced the party’s overall decline: the Liberals’ 49 rural ridings now amount to 71 per cent of their previous rural caucus, while the party’s overall caucus is 85 per cent of what it was in the last Parliament.

The Conservatives won 85 rural or partly rural seats in October, up from 71 in 2015.

In their most vulnerable 13 rural ridings, only three Liberals held on—Deborah Schulte (King-Vaughan, Ont.), Bryan May (Cambridge, Ont.), and Marc Serré (Nickel Belt, Ont.). The Conservatives—the only party ardently opposing the increase in gun control—won seven of those seats, while the Bloc and NDP, which are more supportive of gun control, won two and one, respectively.

The Liberals received fewer votes in 2019 than they did in 2015 in 12 of those 13 ridings—Ms. Schulte, who gained 2,817 votes, was the exception. The Liberals also received a smaller share of the total vote in 12 of those 13 ridings; only Liberal David Graham (Laurentides-Labelle, Que.) received a larger share of the vote last fall than in the previous election, and he lost his seat to Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau.

The Conservatives received more votes than before in 11 of those 13 vulnerable Liberal-held rural ridings in October, and received a larger share of the total vote in eight of them. In St. John’s East, N.L., in which NDP MP Jack Harris unseated Liberal Nick Whalen, Conservative candidate Joedy Wall received a double-digit boost in support compared to the previous election, winning 18.1 per cent of the vote, versus 6.5 per cent in 2015.

‘I’m sure we made a difference’

Pro-gun lobby groups openly campaigned against the Liberals after they passed C-71. The Conservative Party ran digital ads using the bill as a wedge issue to help raise money, calling it “an attack on law abiding farmers and hunters.” Conservative MPs and the gun-owner lobby repeatedly and somewhat inaccurately characterized the bill as an attempt to bring back the long-gun registry of the 1990s and early 2000s.

The National Firearms Association (NFA) spent $63,365 on digital ads run through the Postmedia network during the campaign, according to a report filed with Elections Canada. The NFA also spread anti-Liberal messages on its own website and social media accounts. NFA president Sheldon Clare toured ridings across the country trying to rally opposition to the Liberals, and support for the Conservatives, over the gun control issue.

The NFA targeted more than 20 ridings it perceived as vulnerable as part of its campaign. Those included Bob Nault’s former riding of Kenora—one of the rural ridings won by a narrow margin in 2015—and others where the Liberals were vulnerable, and gun owners were numerous and active, said Sheldon Clare, the president of the NFA. They also included urban ridings such as former public safety minister Ralph Goodale’s urban riding of Regina-Wascana, and Gordie Hogg’s former riding, South Surrey-White Rock, he said.

“We made a concerted effort to make sure that those particular ridings would swing,” he said. “The margins were fairly close in some. I’m sure we made a difference.”

The NFA has continued to run paid political ads on Facebook and Instagram on a small scale since the last election, drawing attention to the Liberals’ gun control plan.

Another gun advocacy group, the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, ran its own campaign before and during the last election campaign, first asking supporters to “flood” MP offices with messaging opposing C-71, and later holding a press conference decrying the Liberals’ promises for additional gun control. The CCFR drove an RV plastered with anti-Liberal slogans around the country during the campaign.

“There was lots of fanning the flames, that what the Liberals had done was far worse for the gun folks than it really was. That’s what you get into, the exaggeration, and the piling on,” said Mr. Easter.

Gun control was not a major issue in Malpeque during the campaign, however, he said.

“I’ve been through this gun fight quite a number of times: anti-gun, pro-gun, gun registration. You name it, I’ve been down that road. And I think that I’ve come to the saturation point where I’ve lost all the votes I’m going to lose over that particular one issue. But it did impact in other areas, there’s no question about that.”

Ms. Schulte—one of the three Liberals who held onto a vulnerable rural riding—was promoted into the cabinet as the minister for seniors in this Parliament. Mr. Trudeau also created a new seat at the cabinet table for a minister for rural economic development, and appointed Bernadette Jordan to the role.

Ms. Jordan won her mostly rural riding of South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S. handily with 42 per cent of the vote in October.

Mr. Blair said in December that he would likely use an order in council to ban assault-style semi automatic rifles in Canada, instead of introducing that change in a bill. The Conservatives have criticized that decision as undemocratic. Introducing the ban in a piece of legislation would likely provide the opposition with more opportunities to criticize the ban while it progresses through the House, in which the Liberals control only a minority of seats.

