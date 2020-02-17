Canada must gear up action for nature and climate

The growing interest in nature-based climate solutions gives the federal government an opportunity to create transformative change. Governments at all levels are focusing on the climate emergency, and nature plays a major role in resolving the crisis. Implementing nature-based solutions can help rectify imbalances that lead to both climate change and biodiversity loss. The key is to work with ecosystems to support emissions reductions and minimize the demand on crumbling built infrastructure. The federal government should keep its promise to include these solutions in the budget and support financing with science-based policy.