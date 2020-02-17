Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Canada must gear up action for nature and climate

By Jay Ritchlin      Feb. 17, 2020

Summit shows importance of nature-based climate solutions to meet environmental targets.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says government still needs to learn a lot before nature-based solutions can effectively move into policy and that government will be looking for expert input. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The growing interest in nature-based climate solutions gives the federal government an opportunity to create transformative change. Governments at all levels are focusing on the climate emergency, and nature plays a major role in resolving the crisis. Implementing nature-based solutions can help rectify imbalances that lead to both climate change and biodiversity loss. The key is to work with ecosystems to support emissions reductions and minimize the demand on crumbling built infrastructure. The federal government should keep its promise to include these solutions in the budget and support financing with science-based policy.

