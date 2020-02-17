Scheer should let Conservative Party members see how his office spent $925,000

The next time Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer talks about accountability and transparency, remember this: he and his Conservative Fund refuse to release any information to their own party members on how Mr. Scheer’s office managed to spend more than $700,000 over-budget last year. That’s right. Mr. Accountability refuses to show the money to his own party members and it’s affecting his already damaged credibility and the party’s ability to raise funds.
