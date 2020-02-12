The Conservative leadership campaign, as viewed by a ‘blue Liberal’

OTTAWA—In this cold and snowy month of February, people in the capital clearly need to preoccupy themselves with some sort of parlour game to keep the conversational juices flowing and have something to do indoors. So it is that—with the end of the sideshow to the south that was the impeachment trial, and questions as to why the prime minister has not yet shaved—the chattering classes have turned their attention to the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.