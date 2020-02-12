Reporters and reconciliation are strange targets for Liberal indifference

Protests and actions in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade in British Columbia have amped up in the last week across Canada. From sit-ins at legislatures, MP constituency offices, and ministerial buildings, to rallies in the streets, to an ongoing string of Via Rail train cancellations, it’s nearly impossible to ignore the public calls for the RCMP to stand down in its enforcement of the court order against efforts to block construction of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas pipeline, which is being built on the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s traditional territory.