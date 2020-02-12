Parole officers still floundering from Harper budget cuts, says union head supporting Tory parole board motion

The head of the union representing federal safety and justice workers says he supports a Conservative opposition motion to conduct hearings into the Parole Board of Canada decision that led to the alleged murder of 22-year-old Marylène Lévesque last month by a man out on day parole. And although he says he applauds the Liberal government’s focus on getting offenders back into society, his colleagues don’t have the necessary resources to make that happen.

“When the Harper government was in place, they were following an agenda that was more ‘keep them incarcerated’ as opposed to ‘let them out,’” said Stan Stapleton, national president of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees (USJE) in an interview with The Hill Times. “I do applaud the Liberal initiative—their focus was on getting offenders out, back onto the street.”

“However, what I don’t applaud is, resources did not follow to do that,” said Mr. Stapleton.

Mr. Stapleton, who noted that he’s been in the public service since 1980 and has been through many deficit reduction action plans, said in the past, almost all cuts happened in middle and upper management.

However, “the last time, when the deficit reduction action plan came in, I found that the cuts appeared to be at the operational level,” said Mr. Stapleton, referring to the Harper government’s adoption of a plan in 2012 to cut approximately $200-million from Correctional Service Canada.

“For example, we had parole officers that all of a sudden had their caseloads increased for no rationale other than to save money,” said Mr. Stapleton. “And then we also had in the institutions an increase in case loads. In the communities, you had frequency of contact—that’s when the parole officer is required to meet with an offender. They were, in many cases, simply cut in half.”

“They went from eight times a month to four times a month or four times a month to two times a month, and again, that was done to save money, because you had to hire less parole officers,” said Mr. Stapleton.

This reduction often heightens risk when it comes to adequately monitoring the behaviour and activities of offenders who require more regular oversight, including on evenings and weekends, according to the USJE’s press release on the case on Feb. 10. The USJE recommends reducing the number of caseloads per parole officer and allowing far more time for community and institutional parole officers to undertake meaningful supervision and risk assessment.

“We now have parole officers in the community that are breaking down because of operational stress injuries, [and] unless they’re off for a certain length of time, there is no backfill, so you have parole officers already overworked covering off other case loads,” said Mr. Stapleton.

Eustachio Gallese, a convicted murderer and federal offender serving a life sentence, allegedly killed Ms. Lévesque while on day parole last month.

Ms. Lévesque, who worked at an erotic massage parlour in Québec City, was killed in a hotel room in the city on Jan. 22. Mr. Gallese turned himself in to police the following day, on Jan. 23. Family members and friends gathered for Ms. Lévesque’s funeral in her hometown of Saguenay, Que., on Feb. 8.

Conservative opposition motion passed unanimously

The Conservative Party presented an opposition motion on Feb. 4 condemning the decision made by the Parole Board of Canada that allegedly led to Ms. Lévesque’s death, as well as instructing the House Public Safety and National Security committee to conduct hearings into this matter. The hearings will also include a review of the changes made by the government in 2017 to the board’s nomination process.

All 315 MPs present in the House for the vote, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), voted in favour of the motion on Feb. 5.

“I was okay with it, I think this does need to be looked into, I am concerned that Corrections doesn’t really seem to be acknowledging that some managers, from the information we have gathered, were aware that this type of thing had happened before,” said Mr. Stapleton.

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute Saint Charles, Que.), his party’s public safety critic, said that in regards to the nomination process, the Liberal government did not renew contracts for former commissioners.

“In 2017, they just erased the board and named [new commissioners], so there’s some problems over there. First, I want to know politically why the Liberal government did that,” said Mr. Paul-Hus in an interview with The Hill Times. “I’m [not saying] that these people are not good, but I actually don’t think that they have enough experience, and they need to have some people with experience to coach the new ones.”

“The next step is the parole agent,” said Mr. Paul-Hus. “We want to know why they suggest, why they put in their report, that a guy like Gallese had the right to see a woman for sexual needs. It’s unbelievable.”

Mr. Paul-Hus said that given the unanimity of the vote, and that Mr. Trudeau voted to support the motion, “the motion is very strong.”

“When we said condemn the [decision of the] parole board, the government supported that motion, so I think the committee will have all of the space to ask all of the questions we need to have some answers for,” said Mr. Paul-Hus. “We’re actually working on that, we have a lot of people who want to speak, we have a lot of former commissioners, people who have worked at the parole board—they have a lot to say.”

NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.), his party’s public safety critic, said there is a whole set of circumstances surrounding this case that “are very troubling indeed that led to the death of this young woman.”

“The essence of the motion was this condemnation of the decision, the need for a hearing before the Public Safety Committee to look into all aspects of it,” said Mr. Harris. “For me, I’m very interested in the board itself, and we certainly want to hear from the workers who were involved and to find out in-depth how this kind of thing could happen.”

Mr. Harris said he knows that the Conservatives’ motion included a point about the appointments process, which is “potentially political,” and that there were a couple of people who spoke out after the incident in Québec City who indicated that there were inexperienced people that replaced experienced people.

“We will be interested in hearing whether that’s the case or not, or whether that had anything to do with it,” said Mr. Harris. “Just because it’s in the motion doesn’t mean that we agree with everything that’s there.”

Mr. Stapleton said from what he’s seen, the selection process is “very rigorous.”

“It certainly appears to be much less political than it was 15 years ago, where sometimes people would get appointed for political reasons as opposed to being really well qualified,” said Mr. Stapleton.

Dave Blackburn, who served on the parole board for three years from 2015 to 2018 and is a professor of social work at the Université du Québec en Outaouais, said he was unsure why the Liberals changed the parole board nomination process “because the former process was working very well,” in an interview with The Hill Times.

There were two different ways to become a board member, according to Prof. Blackburn: initial applications to join the potential nomination list following a test and an interview, and a “fast track” process available to those who were already board members to renew their mandates.

“With those two different ways, you were able to have new board members and also you were able to keep experienced board members—I had some colleagues with over 30 years of experience at the board,” said Prof. Blackburn, who ran as a Conservative candidate in the western Quebec riding of Pontiac in the 2019 federal election.

Prof. Blackburn said in 2016, after their annual evaluation, he told the vice-chairperson in Quebec, Jacques Bouchard, he was interested in applying for a second mandate, but was told he had to wait because the minister’s office and the chairperson’s office were working on a new nomination process.

With no information coming by ht end of 2017, he said he and his fellow Quebec board members sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office expressing concerns about experienced board members being replaced.

“You don’t have the corporate knowledge and the expertise to train the new members, so we put that in the letter, we explained our concern very clearly, we sent that at the end of November 2017, and we never received any response to this letter or any comments about it,” said Prof. Blackburn. “Eight board members signed the letter and nobody, except one, has been renamed.”

Mary-Liz Power, press secretary for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.), wrote that the killing of Marylène Lévesque is an “absolute tragedy,” in an emailed statement to The Hill Times.

“Our thoughts remain with her family and friends during this difficult time. What happened to Ms. Lévesque is completely unacceptable, and we join our parliamentary colleagues and all Canadians in demanding answers,” wrote Ms. Power.

Ms. Power wrote that in addition to a criminal investigation being led by the Sûreté du Quebec, the Parole Board of Canada and Correctional Services Canada have convened a Board of Investigation into the circumstances that led to this situation, which will examine what protocols were followed and not followed in this case, and determine what systemic changes could help to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.

“The investigation will be led by two external vice-chairs, it will be transparent, and we will make the findings and recommendations public,” wrote Ms. Power. “We have also joined our parliamentary colleagues in calling for a thorough examination of the circumstances that lead to Ms. Lévesque’s tragic death at the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.”

“What happened to Ms. Lévesque has shaken people across the country. It deserves our utmost attention, and we will get answers for Ms. Lévesque’s family, friends, and all Canadians,” wrote Ms. Power.

