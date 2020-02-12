How businesses can narrow the innovation gap in an AI-driven digital economy

Canada is pushing the new digital frontiers with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) research. Signs of an unfolding AI-driven digital economy can be seen almost everywhere: from lively labs and hubs with deep-learning researchers and high-tech startups in Toronto, Montréal, and other places, to the growing concentration of animated commentators, data scientists, venture capitalists, and global companies—such as Microsoft, Google, Uber, General Motors, Ford, Thompson Reuters, Amazon, IBM, and Intel.