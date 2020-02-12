‘Government can do so much by doing less’: Desmond Cole on shedding discomfiting light on systemic injustices

OTTAWA—Desmond Cole wants Canadians to abandon their reflexive impulse to measure social and racial progress against their southern neighbours.

In 2015, his awarding-winning Toronto Life cover story, in which he offered a searing account of his own experiences of being carded by the police, disrupted stubborn notions that Canada is largely immune to the injustices African Americans in the U.S. are routinely subject to.

Now, the journalist-activist is turning his gaze on the Black Canadian community. In The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, his debut book, Mr. Cole chronicles a year’s worth of discomfiting vignettes of clashes in 2017 between the Black Canadian community and government institutions.

Among the cases Mr. Cole profiles is Abdoul Abdi, who arrived in Nova Scotia as a child refugee from Somalia in 2000, and was later taken by the child-welfare system from his aunts and placed in foster care. Mr. Abdi faced deportation after serving a five-year prison sentence for numerous charges, including aggravated assault. Because the state had not filed his citizenship papers on his behalf while he was in its custody, Mr. Abdi did not have the same protections as a citizen. It was only after immense pressure from the public, including an expansive campaign mounted by the Black Canadian community, that the federal government dropped his deportation order in 2018.

“This book is very much an effort to try and refocus us, to say, ‘If we weren’t talking about the U.S., if we just talked about Black life in Canada on its own merits, what do we see?’ ” Mr. Cole said in an interview with The Hill Times. “We see a lot of denial, but when it’s brought right into view, there’s a deep sense of shame and denial. People feel so uncomfortable that this is what their country really looks like.”

The Hill Times sat down with Mr. Cole to discuss his book, the politics of representation, and why he isn’t prepared to give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) a pass following his admission, during the 2019 election campaign, to wearing blackface on more occasions that can be recalled.

In documenting the events that shaped the lives of Black Canadians in 2017, what did the year force you to reflect on? And why focus on a single year?

“I had a conversation with [Canadian poet] Dionne Brand, and I told her, ‘I want to write about Black Canada, and I’m thinking of maybe doing a more historical approach to that.’ Dionne very bluntly said, ‘Don’t do that. You’re here. You’re doing journalism right now, you’re an activist. This moment is important, so focus more on what’s happening around you right now.’ I decided to take that literally.

“I just got this idea I could go month by month. The first six months were already gone, but they were fresh in my mind.

“Then the final chapter of the book, on January 2018, just the most unbelievable set of circumstances around Abdoul Abdi being taken into custody of Canadian Border Services Agency, and ultimately being released because so many people advocated for him. I really wanted that final chapter to feel as urgently for the reader as it was when I was living in it. I was writing those things as they were happening, and it was a tremendous feeling of immediacy and movement.”

Who bears responsibility for the fact that Canadians can more easily recall the names of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Race than Dafonte Miller or John Samuels? [Mr. Miller is a young Black man who was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer in Toronto. The case is still before the courts. Mr. Samuels is a young Black artist whose art gallery in Toronto was raided by police who found he did not have a liquor licence while throwing a New Year’s Eve party.]

“That responsibility falls to our media, and to our political class, who are overwhelmingly white, and who insist on devaluing Black life in Canada, by telling activist Black people that we don’t have a cause. That we’re being too loud. That we’re emulating what we see in the United States, but that it’s not really happening here.”

“Those people have no understanding of their history if they actually believe that, but I think the real truth is, whether they understand their history or not, the political class of this country just don’t want to talk about Blackness. There isn’t a social measure across the country where Black people are at the top, not income, not education, certainly not health care and access to health care.

“I think we see a lot of dysfunction, which is historical, which has to do with anti-Black racism. We see a lot of denial, but when it’s brought right into view, there’s a deep sense of shame and denial.”

Is that shame you pointed to preventing Canadians from confronting the truths about the systems that continue to leave Black Canadians at a disadvantage?

“Shame is a byproduct. I don’t think it’s the shame that’s getting in the way. We have been taught in this country a very childish notion of what racism is, that’s an interpersonal dislike. That one person is racist to another because of some kind of ignorance in their mind or a prejudice they might harbour. What we know in the real world is that racism is always about power.”

Are you implicitly resigned to the fact elected officials are incapable of ushering in changes that would substantially change the lives of Black Canadians?

“I don’t think they have any desire to do it. I think our political systems are designed to maintain a social hierarchy, and they really break down individual people who do want to change it. The pressure that comes down upon you is so immense, that pressure will come even from your own colleagues, your own political party, in the case of partisan politics.

“I think [NDP Leader] Jagmeet Singh is an example of this, the first person of colour to lead a major political party in Canada. There’s a cautiousness about Jagmeet Singh. And quite frankly, who can blame him? Jagmeet Singh goes on tour during the election, and has white people walking up to him, telling him to take off his turban. That’s the limits of our so-called multicultural society.

“A person like Jagmeet Singh who is visibly Sikh, and visibly a person of colour, has to be lectured about his Canadianness when we’re always told is not an issue here. It came out in full view during that campaign. How much more pressure than just presenting as yourself in public?

“There’s tremendous pressure on any person who gets into the political system not to go too far. That’s why the system is what needs to change. I think it’s asking too much of the individuals. When Black or Indigenous or other people of colour get into the political system, it always assumed it’s they who must carry this change for the rest of us.”

In 2006, you ran for a seat on Toronto’s City Council. Have you found that you would be more effective as a journalist and activist than if you were to run for public office?

“I know I would be. I would be subject to the exact dynamic I’m talking about. In fact, I don’t think anybody with a Black liberatory agenda could really survive in any mainstream political party in this country. They would be described as too fringe or too radical.”

In an interview with The Agenda‘s Steve Paikin, you said the prime minister, following revelations that he wore blackface, lost credibility in being able to speak about issues of race. Can he ever he recover from that, or did he ultimately miss that opportunity in not resigning?

“The only honourable thing to do, if you truly care about the harm that blackface causes to me as a Black person, the only honourable thing to do is to resign.

“This is the problem with our institutions. The institutions presume we have to have Justin Trudeau. That he is the best option. That it would be too severe for him to have to pay that kind of consequence for his behaviour. So the system immediately absorbs all of the harm he has done, and says, ‘Well, how do we move on? How do we give Justin Trudeau a second chance?’

“I’m not interested in rehabilitating Justin Trudeau. He should have resigned. I would like for him to resign now. I won’t overlook that for some presumed good he claims to have done for me or for other Black people somewhere else. I have to draw the line.

“What’s worse though is Justin Trudeau didn’t even use the world blackface in his so-called apology. He was coached, I would guarantee it, by his handlers and advisers not to use the word blackface, because it would be strategic not to get a soundbite with him saying that word. That’s what my life means to the Liberal Party of Canada. I’m just a strategic consideration as a Black person.

“It’s one thing for our prime minister to have behaved so shamefully in a personal capacity. But Justin Trudeau has increased deportations across the country. He wants to increase them by 25 to 35 per cent to 10,000 deportations a year. That will target Black people disproportionately.”

Last year, the government pledged to spend $25-million to help address the economic inequities many Black Canadians face. How does that type of funding help in the face of concerns that even if Black Canadians h0ld themselves as models in their community, institutions are waiting for them to slip up, as you pointed to in writing about John Samuels’ encounter with the police?

“That $25-million across the entire country is over five years. That’s pocket change. But again, we’re not meant to look deeply at it as a Black community. We’re supposed to be grateful. There’s this conjuring up of Black people as being ungrateful, and once you have characterized us as that, you can offer us next to nothing and we’re supposed to be so excited and thankful for that.

“I’m not looking for these mass expenditures as urgently as I am looking for the government to stop doing things that are really harming us, stop talking away our children. Abdoul and [his sister] Fatouma [Abdi] who the government took away from their aunt. [It] was the only entity that was legally allowed to get them citizenship, and then tried to deport Abdul later. They backed off after thousands of people protested, but Abdoul and Fatouma are still not citizens. Why won’t they commit to never do this again to another immigrant child? Why is that on the agenda in that apparently backwards country? But there’s no pressure, mainstream pressure, on Justin Trudeau, to regularize and naturalize young people who came here.

“I documented the stories in this book of Canadians and Black residents who are also trying to fight back in whatever ways they’re trying to do. The government could do so much by doing less, by keeping our kids in school, by keeping families intact.”

