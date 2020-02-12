Canadians need to come together to meet net-zero carbon emissions targets

OTTAWA—On Feb. 4, I rose in the Senate and presented the following challenge to not only my colleagues, but also to all Canadians: “I rise today, in a spirit of openness, and a sense of urgency, to launch a Senate inquiry into finding the right pathways and actions for Canada and Canadians to meet our net-zero carbon and other greenhouse gas targets in order to slow, arrest, and hopefully reverse human-caused climate change, to ensure a healthy planet, a healthy society, a healthy economy, and a healthy democracy.”