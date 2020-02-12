Canadian released from Turkish prison recounts ‘nightmare’ of three-year ordeal

A Canadian who was held in a Turkish prison for nearly three years and accused of assisting a 2016 coup attempt said he’s happy to be back in Canada and reunited with his family after fleeing the Middle Eastern country last year.

Davud Hanci said the “nightmare” began in July 2016 when he, then a Calgary imam working as a chaplain in a provincial jail, flew to Turkey to visit his ailing father.

Mr. Hanci arrived just days before the failed July 15, 2016, coup by members of Turkey’s military and was among the mass of arrests that followed. He was identified in Turkey’s national media as among those leading the coup, which Turkey has said was organized by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gülen. In the days that followed, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a state of emergency that led to the arrest of more than 75,000 with alleged links to Mr. Gülen, who has denied involvement in the overthrow.

After 32 months in prison, Mr. Hanci said the courts reduced his 15-year sentence and last spring he was released on parole. Not long after, he said his wife, Rumeysa, called him from Toronto crying because a “propaganda” campaign against him had started in Turkish media again—similar to the days surrounding his 2016 arrest—and he became increasingly worried he would be locked up again.

“At first, they start in the media, and then after, they arrest you,” said Mr. Hanci, in a series of interviews with The Hill Times both in Ottawa and from his new home in Toronto.

So Mr. Hanci, who has dual Canadian and Turkish citizenship, fled Turkey illegally to a nearby country and from there was able to fly back to Canada. He declined to give further details on dates, because of the danger he said it could pose to those who helped him.

Mr. Hanci said he is speaking out for the first time about his experience in hopes he can raise awareness for others accused of having a connection to the coup, who he said are being persecuted in Turkey. He’s calling on the Canadian government to be more firm with Turkey and Mr. Erdogan in the face of human rights violations.

He said he hopes to see more “global pressure” from Canada and the international community in raising these issues with the Turkish government.

“There are lots of people in my situation right now in Turkey,” he said, and while he wants to emphasize his thankfulness to the Canadian government for its support, he said more need help, and he hopes Canada can “open this door to other persecuted people.”

Speaking on background, officials with the Turkish Embassy said they couldn’t speak about the particulars of Mr. Hanci’s case, but said media reports and the courts are clear that Mr. Hanci played a role. They said the issue is less about one case than the general context of Mr. Gülen’s followers, who they said were involved in “serious crimes” and try to foment sympathy in Western audiences by portraying themselves as liberation fighters, when it is a “religious cult” they said is irrefutably responsible for the coup. This month, The Guardian reported that Turkey has issued another 1,112 arrest warrants for those with suspected connections to the movement.

‘There are no words,’ wife says

The first day Mr. Hanci was detained, he said officers questioned him in a room with a TV, where coverage of the coup flickered across the screen. He recalled seeing the headline: “Gülen’s right-hand man arrested in Trabzon,” the city where he was visiting his father. Then another update, the name of the arrested leader: Hanci.

“I was so shocked,” Ms. Hanci said of seeing her husband’s name trending on Twitter. “This story they made up and they were blaming my husband. It was kind of a nightmare. Like, I couldn’t figure out what was happening.”

Mr. Hanci said he was detained at the police station and questioned without a lawyer, though he repeatedly told them he’d never met Mr. Gülen. Turkish Embassy officials pointed to media reports and photographs, which they said show him meeting with Mr. Gülen, and that phone records suggest he’s a high-ranking member of the movement, and that he has been involved in “criminal activity,” all of which Mr. Hanci disputed.

Though the image “possibly looks like me,” Mr. Hanci said it’s of another man, and Turkey is repeating the same lies it used when he was arrested in 2016 even though Turkish police “understood he is completely [a] different person [by] using technology,” the first day in the detention centre. The image was never mentioned in court proceedings, he said, and he was tried for crimes he said he didn’t commit.

It was lucky his family called Global Affairs Canada as soon as he was detained, Mr. Hanci added, saying he was threatened and feared torture. After 10 days at the station, he said he was sent to a high-security jail hours away, close to Istanbul.

His first happy memory after his arrest came via a letter from his wife, their first contact after three months of detention, when he learned his family was safe. She eventually left Turkey with their two sons, now aged 13 and 11, and moved to Toronto where her family lives.

In halting words, his wife recalled those early days, watching his name trending on Twitter, and fearing for his life.

“There are no words to tell” of being separated from her husband for almost three years, and waiting more than a year to hear his voice again, Ms. Hanci said. When they first saw each other again last year, they said they both kept saying: “We are touching each other, is it real?”

Hanci hopes to forget the ‘madness’ and move on

For almost three years, Mr. Hanci said he stayed alone in a cell, with limited contact to others in the prison, surrounded by walls and one window through which he could see only sky, conditions which Turkish Embassy officials say were no different from any other prisoner. He said it was “like you’re living in the grave.”

“I just [saw] the sky. I really missed see[ing] the trees,” recalled Mr. Hanci. It took about two years before he was permitted to go to the gym or common areas, he said, something he described as a relief from the stress. After about nine months, he said he was also allowed visits from family members.

Books were a form of therapy to break the monotony and take his focus away from “all the oppression,” he said, adding his time working as a jail chaplain somewhat prepared him for the ordeal.

Memorizing passages from the Quran also offered relief, he said, as did reflecting on Joseph’s story, a prophet who spent many years in jail. Expecting that would be his likely future, Mr. Hanci said he took solace in that Joseph also suffered a similar fate.

After about two years, he said the Canadian Embassy got permission to visit him. He’d see Canadian consular officials at his many court appearances, but he said they told him they’d been blocked by Turkish officials from visiting him in jail.

Asked about his case, consular support, and the conditions in which he was kept, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Angela Savard said the department is “aware that a Canadian who was detained in Turkey is now released.”

“Consular services were provided to him and his family and Canadian officials raised his case directly with the Turkish government,” she said, and no further information could be disclosed due to the Privacy Act.

GAC previously said it was “concerned” by reports in 2018 that he had been sentenced to 15 years.

Last week, Mr. Hanci’s father died, but he won’t be able to attend the funeral in Turkey. He offered to visit his mother in a nearby country, as Turkey is no longer safe, to be there in some small way, but he said she told him: “Don’t come, my son, don’t come, I can’t cry for you again.”

As for his future in Canada, he said he hopes to be able to find work again as a chaplain, settle down, and “hopefully forget all this madness I went through.”

