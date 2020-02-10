Political parties facing an identity crisis

The Conservatives might be in 'identity crisis' therapy right now, but the NDP and Liberals might soon join them on that couch.
Stephen Harper molded and hammered the Conservative Party into his image, imprinting upon it his own strategic goals, goals that were not ideological, but tactical. Screen capture image courtesy of Conservative Party of Canada
OAKVILLE, ONT.—The ongoing Conservative Party leadership race isn’t just about Conservatives picking a leader; it’s also about them finding an identity.
People. Policy. Politics.
