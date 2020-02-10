Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Naming stigma as a public health crisis is brave, bold, and necessary

By Louise Bradley      Feb. 10, 2020

Some people living with addiction or with concurrent mental health and substance use disorders are more likely to be evicted from a hospital than they are to receive care.

Louise Bradley writes, 'I’ve been on both sides of the divide. I have worked as a nurse and received mental health care as a patient. Much as the thought once made me uncomfortable, I have come to embrace the fact that there is very little that separates me from the patients I once dismissed as other.' The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright
OTTAWA—As a former nurse, I’ve been guilty of standing by as colleagues stigmatized patients. It was easier to say nothing when my fellow nurses referred to familiar faces as “frequent flyers”—an allusion to the fact that many people living with mental illness rotate through the hospital doors on a regular basis, often having nowhere else to go.

In this I am not alone. New research conducted by the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) tells us that people experiencing problematic substance use, especially those who use opioids, frequently report feeling dehumanized by a health-care system that is supposed to offer solace and care but is too often judgmental and dismissive.

This past December, I was so pleased to see Canada’s chief public health officer bravely and boldly name stigma as an issue that needs to be tackled across the health-care system.

As someone who has dedicated my career to a helping profession, it’s not easy to admit that there were times when my own attitudes and biases coloured my work as a nurse. I wore my professional credentials like a cloak of invulnerability—quick to draw a boundary between my own recovery from a mental health problem and the experiences of the people I treated. We were, I wrongly believed, on opposite sides of a chasm.

As it turns out, this is all too common. When we interviewed health-care providers and first responders to understand their emotional response to the opioid crisis, we opened a Pandora’s box of compassion fatigue, burnout, frustration, and futility.

We heard from paramedics who’d been called on to provide life-saving Naloxone to the same person multiple times in the span of a day. We heard from nurses who work long hours in a professional culture where stoicism is expected and emotional reserves run dry.

Their capacity to provide care is hindered by a lack of resiliency training and by the stigmatizing attitudes that whisper dangerous falsehoods about the nature of addiction. It’s not a choice, any more than cancer is a choice. And yet we punish people who relapse on their recovery journey, we deny treatment to someone living with addiction and mental illness (often requiring that they treat one before the other), and we are reluctant to prescribe pain medication for people in need of surgery because they have a history of problematic substance use.

In other words, some people living with addiction or with concurrent mental health and substance use disorders are more likely to be evicted from a hospital than they are to receive care. This research isn’t surprising to those of us working within the flawed system.

In her annual report, Dr. Theresa Tam writes: “It is hard to face our vulnerabilities as individuals and organizations who set out to care for others but fall short on providing the safe, effective, and compassionate health system that puts people first.”

By making stigma the central focus of her report, Dr. Tam legitimizes and amplifies a conversation that’s been happening in mental health and substance use circles for many years. Stigma is bad enough, but it’s the correlating discriminatory attitudes that preclude positive health outcomes where we need to focus our efforts and energy.

Stigma reduction and resiliency training is a good place to start, and the MHCC is currently supporting the evaluation of promising practices to see what should be scaled up across the country. One of the most effective parts of this kind of education is hearing someone with lived experience share their story.

I’ve been on both sides of the divide. I have worked as a nurse and received mental health care as a patient. Much as the thought once made me uncomfortable, I have come to embrace the fact that there is very little that separates me from the patients I once dismissed as “other.”

As Dr. Tam writes: “with a dose of humility and a deepened connection to people who experience stigma, we can deconstruct the ‘us versus them’ narrative and develop the most inclusive health system in the world.”

Louise Bradley is MHCC’s president and CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

The Hill Times 

