Don’t look to the past for way forward on new Canadian peace centre, says reader

Re: “A new Canadian peace centre could make a world of difference,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 29, p. 16). Peggy Mason and Peter Langille’s colum was right on the mark in calling for the proposed Canadian Centre for Peace, Order, and Good Government to be independent from government. But that goal would not be well-served by modelling it, as they suggest, after the Canadian Institute for International Peace and Security (CIIPS) created by Pierre Trudeau in the mid-1980s. For while CIIPS was independent in theory, the close ties it had with government resulted in its suffering from self-imposed policy laryngitis when it came to the controversial security issues of the day.