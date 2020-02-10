Conservative Party’s national council should share Scheer’s expense audit report with party members, say some Conservative MPs and leadership candidate Gladu

The Conservative Party’s national council should share the findings of the forensic audit into $900,000 of outgoing leader Andrew Scheer’s expenses, say some Conservative MPs and one leadership candidate, and they say it’s critical for the party to improve the governance and transparency of the Conservative Fund following the controversy over the party’s subsidization of private school tuition fees for Mr. Scheer’s children, some said.

“People who are donors to the Conservative Fund have been asking questions about, ‘What happened with the funding of the private schools and the $900,000 expense that’s under investigation? Was there adequate governance?’” said two-term Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) in an interview last week with The Hill Times, who spent more than two decades in the private sector before getting elected as an MP in 2015.

“In other associations and corporations I’ve been involved with, you’re able to see the balance sheet, you can see what money comes in and where it goes. And I think that kind of transparency would certainly help people believe that the money is properly dispensed and properly governed,” Ms. Gladu said.

After the last federal election, the Conservative Party confirmed it had been partly subsidizing the private school tuition costs for four of Mr. Scheer’s children. When the media reported on this, a number of Conservatives expressed dismay that the party headquarters was paying for the leader’s children’s tuition fee. Dustin van Vugt, the party’s executive director at the time, defended the decision, saying in a statement, “all proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.” However, he was fired from his position for reportedly making the arrangement without sharing the information with the directors of the Conservative Fund.

According to Conservative sources, former prime minister Stephen Harper—who then was one of the directors of the Conservative Fund—was furious that the party office never shared information about the payouts with him or other directors, and demanded that the executive director be fired. However, a source told The Hill Times last month that the information had been shared with the Conservative Fund. The source explained that the party does not need the approval of any expense from the fund under $25,000, and the amount of money in question was below the threshold. The source added that the fund directors get binders full of information to go through, but directors are volunteers and may not have gone through all the information, though this specific piece of information was included in the binders. The source, however, questioned why Mr. Harper took issue with the tuition-fee subsidy, when he had billed taxpayers and later the party for a makeup and hair stylist for himself during his time as party leader.

The Conservatives’ national council ordered an internal audit into the party’s expenses after Global News reported in December that the Office of the Leader of the Opposition had filed expenses worth about $900,000 to the party—about $700,000 more than the usual amount. The Conservative Party then told Global News that the expenses went up significantly because of political activities in the pre-writ period before the election.

The Conservative Party communications office was not available last week to provide an update on the status of the audit, or when the report will be completed.

The powerful seven-member Conservative Fund is the fundraising arm of the party, and oversees its fundraising and spending. The fund’s directors include some of the most influential individuals in the party, including, until his resignation, Mr. Harper, and former Senator Irving Gerstein, who has been the chairman of the fund since the merger of the PC and Alliance created the new Conservative Party in 2003. All meetings of the Conservative Fund happen behind the scenes.

Ms. Gladu said that both party members and non-members had asked questions about Mr. Scheer’s expenses and the lack of transparency in the inner workings of the Conservative Fund in conversations during her travels through different regions of the country.

Ms. Gladu said the party spends money raised from donors, and should not have any issue sharing information with party members about how much money was raised and where it was spent. Ms. Gladu said the party should make the findings of the ongoing forensic audit public.

“I’m reaching out across the country and I’ve heard these comments from people who are members, people who are not members even. So, it’s obviously something that needs to be addressed, and I think the investigation that’s going on will be good. I look forward to the results of that, and to discussing this at the policy convention in November,” said Ms. Gladu.

She said it’s important that the party share the audit report with the membership to reassure them that the party’s handling of the money is above board. If the party doesn’t share the report it could backfire, and may affect the party’s ability to raise funds in future, Ms. Gladu said.

“I would imagine there would be a lot of pressure to share, because, you know, it’s a concern to people who are donors. And if you don’t address the concern by letting them understand…what really happened there, you know, it was all above board, that’s the message that needs to be shared,” said Ms. Gladu.

“They [party members and donors] need to have the assurance that the Conservative Fund is adequately governed, and you know, things were done properly.”

Conservative Party President Scott Lamb declined to comment for this article. The Conservative Party headquarters did not respond to requests for comment from The Hill Times.

Mr. Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) has not provided any explanation about his expenses since the controversy first became public. He only said at a media availability that it’s “an internal party matter.”

“I’ll just say these are internal party matters and I don’t have anything to add to that story,” Mr. Scheer told reporters after a caucus retreat on Parliament Hill on Jan. 25. When he was pressed again in the same scrum to offer any details on the matter, since the Conservative Party takes pride in its claim of fiscal transparency and accountability, he said: “As I said, this is a party with many checks and balances between different aspects of the party [and] it’s being handled that way. So, I don’t have anything to add on it.”

One Conservative MP, who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis, said Mr. Scheer owes it to his caucus to offer a clearer explanation about the expenses controversy. The source said that the leader has not been transparent since the controversy first became public, and that it gives rise to all kinds of rumours and speculation. This MP also said the national council should share the findings of the audit with the Conservative caucus.

“Scheer owes it to his caucus to be up front and honest about it,” the source said.

Two-term Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswoods, Sask.) agreed, in an interview with The Hill Times, that the party needs to do more work to improve the governance and transparency of the Conservative Fund. He also said that this will be one of the key topics of discussion at the party’s policy convention in Québec City in November.

“When we meet in Québec City in November, that will be a very hot topic,” said Mr. Waugh. “Where’s the money? And, how do we spend it out? And it’s always been a contentious issue. There are only a few that seem to know where the money is going. And I would agree, most MPs would like more accountability of that Conservative Fund.”

Mr. Waugh said he has confidence in the work of the national council, and disagreed that the findings of Mr. Scheer’s expense audit should be made public. He said the most likely reason the OLO expenses went up significantly is that last year was an election year, and Mr. Scheer travelled across the country in preparation of the election.

“We didn’t have the advantage that the current government has, prior to the election, of going coast to coast to coast with our message,” said Mr. Waugh, who is also the chair of the Saskatchewan Conservative caucus. “We needed to get Andrew, in this case, out prior to the dropping of the writ. To me, that is logical. Whatever the cost, you know, as an opposition Member and, you know, wanting to be the government in the election of 2019. I am fairly confident in [the] national council, those funds are there to prepare our leader for the election, so I had no problem with any of this.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Gladu said that the party’s requirements to enter the leadership contest—a $300,000 fee and 3,000 signatures from 30 ridings in seven provinces and territories—are too stringent, especially for female candidates. She said compared to the last leadership election, when the requirement was $100,000 and 300 signatures, this time the conditions are tough. She pointed out that the last leadership election went on for more than a year and candidates had ample time to meet the conditions, but this contest is only six months long and all conditions have to be met by March 25, while the contest started in January.

Unlike the last leadership election, in which 14 candidates participated, Ms. Gladu said she understands the party wants only a few serious candidates, but even if the entry fee had been $200,000 with 1,000 signatures, that would have ensured a smaller field of candidates running for the party’s top job. The Conservative Party will choose its new leader on June 27 in Toronto, while the policy convention is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Quebec City.

“Obviously, they intended to reduce the field so we didn’t have 14 candidates again,” Ms. Gladu said. “But certainly I think it’s harder for people that aren’t, let’s say, rich and well connected, to raise that amount of money in this shorter time.”

Mr. Waugh disagreed. He argued that the winner of the leadership election would have to raise millions of dollars and increase the party’s base to prepare for the next election, and all potential candidates should be able to meet the threshold set by the party.

“The leader really is essentially asked…when you become our leader, you have to raise $30-million through the Conservative Fund, to fund the next election, whenever that may be,” Mr. Waugh said. “So, if you can’t raise $300,000, how are you going to raise $30-million that’s required for the party to go forward on election?”

