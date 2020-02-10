Don’t tear down any heritage buildings on Wellington Street

The federal government is asking architects to submit proposals to redevelop the historically significant land directly across the street from the Parliament Buildings, simply known as “Block 2.” Located on the south side of Wellington Street, the block takes up 9,800 square metres of land and is bound by Metcalfe, Sparks, and O’Connor streets. The land is more than significant and the buildings on Wellington Street include the old U.S. Embassy, which is now the new Indigenous People’s Space at 100 Wellington St., the long-vacant Union Bank Building at 128 Wellington, and the Victoria Building, which houses many Senators’ offices. On the Sparks Street side, there are eight buildings, including historic buildings.