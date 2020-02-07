Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Photo of the Day

Feb. 7, 2020
Protesters demonstrate in Ottawa in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

More in News

‘On the map’: military town welcomes Canadian evacuees from China

News|By Palak Mangat
'We have to stress to people, that ... people who are coming back, are healthy and not affected,' says Liberal MP Neil Ellis, who represents Bay of Quinte, Ont., which is where Trenton is located.

‘Job action only way to get this government to move,’ says union president, as CRA members head to strike votes

News|By Mike Lapointe
‘If we have a strike mandate in early April and we’re in tax season and they don’t wake up and smell the coffee … guess what’s going to happen,’ says Union of Taxation Employees president Marc Brière.

Greens looking to grow as first leadership race in 14 years kicks off

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘We’re looking for what I would call an accessible, diverse, and collaborative leadership contest,’ says interim leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

Cases of Canadian detainees in China will determine success in Beijing posting, says envoy Barton

News|By Neil Moss
Facing scrutiny from opposition MPs over his past work, Ottawa's envoy to Beijing defended his tenure at consultancy firm McKinsey and Co., saying, 'We're known for telling truth to power and calling it out as it is.'

Backlogs, lengthy delays await Indian status applicants following removal of sex discrimination law

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The government says each status application could take between six months and two years, which advocates call an 'appalling' delay to deal with state-sponsored discrimination. 

Big caucus backing not necessarily a sign of coronation for MacKay, say politicos

News|By Neil Moss
Of the 22 Conservative MPs who have endorsed a Tory leadership candidate, Peter MacKay has received the backing of 20 of them.

As fears grow over coronavirus, MPs express concern over effect on local Asian-Canadian businesses

News|By Beatrice Paez
Some MPs have taken to social media to show it's safe to visit their city's Chinatown.

Joyal, the Senate’s ‘constitutional memory,’ retires with ‘no regrets’

News|By Palak Mangat
Former Senator Serge Joyal is regarded by some of his peers for his extensive constitutional memory, something he relied on when he took his own government to court not once, but twice.

Race to the finish: inside the ‘big push’ for digital dominance in the short Conservative leadership contest

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Facebook's new ad library will make it harder for candidates to discretely court social conservatives for support, says strategist Stephen Carter.
