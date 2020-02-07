‘On the map’: military town welcomes Canadian evacuees from China

As the country watches how the 215 evacuees from coronavirus-hit China will be doing over the course of their government-ordered quarantine at the military base in Trenton, Ont., the backbench MP who represents the riding says he plans to let the experts do their jobs, and won’t be using the historic event for any political opportunities.

“I’m not looking at this as a photo-op,” Liberal MP Neil Ellis (Bay of Quinte, Ont.) said in a phone interview with The Hill Times on Feb. 6. “[My focus] is to get them here, settled in, and get them comfortable.”

Speaking to The Hill Times shortly before the plane carrying 176 Canadians left Wuhan, China, Mr. Ellis said it’s difficult to dip in and out of Ottawa when the House is sitting, unless it’s on the weekend. He wasn’t on hand to greet them upon arrival on Friday.

Those Canadian evacuees, along with another planeload of 39 Canadian passengers who flew on a U.S. aircraft, will be settling into CFB Trenton, the military’s largest Air Force base, for two weeks. The base, which is located in the riding Mr. Ellis represents, is a three-hour drive from Ottawa. They will be quarantined there to ensure they have not contracted the coronavirus, the respiratory illness that has killed 636 and infected more than 31,161 in mainland China, as of Feb. 7.

“[We’re] just trying to get them here. That’s been the big thing this week,” Mr. Ellis said. “[The base] has been chosen because of the skill set and the infrastructure, and this will be something that puts our riding on the map for a good thing, in welcoming our Canadian citizens back.”

Some 347 Canadians had requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Two-thirds are back in Canada, while those remaining are scheduled to fly back to Canada on Monday.

So far, there have been five documented cases—three in Ontario and two in B.C.—of the coronavirus in Canada.

Mr. Ellis, who was the mayor of Belleville from 2006 to 2014 before he was elected as an MP in 2015, said this is the first time he has been in a situation where his riding has become a national focus. Mr. Ellis also serves as parliamentary secretary to the agriculture minister.

“I put myself in the place of residents who are trying to get back, and I know, myself, I would want to help, and I think that’s what people are looking at,” he said. “These are Canadian citizens, and they’re in need, so it’s about … Canadians rallying together.”

The plane stopped briefly in Vancouver to refuel before landing on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m.

Canada’s federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.), for her part, is scheduled to visit CFB Trenton early next week.

Health and defence department officials have offered briefings, which began on Feb. 2, where Mr. Ellis asked about the infrastructure in place at the base, but he did not go into details of those talks.

During the 14-day quarantine period, evacuees are going to be monitored and, if they display any symptoms, will be transferred to local hospitals, the government said.

The base underwent a “dry run” on Feb. 3 to “ensure that all systems and procedures are functioning properly,” Mr. Ellis noted in a release updating his constituents. The MP was not on hand for the test run.

Evacuees ‘healthy,’ reassures MP

Mr. Ellis said his role as the federal MP representing the riding includes reassuring constituents who worry about proper precautions being taken.

One resident of Quinte West, home to just over 43,00 people, told Reuters that some were “worried” about the virus that has steadily claimed more lives since it emerged in China in late December.

Mr. Ellis, for his part, noted some comments on social media, but said his office did not field any concerns from constituents directly.

“A couple of comments were, ‘We have an older riding. This could affect the whole riding’… but with our press release, it did clear up a lot,” said Mr. Ellis, who has also issued a statement on his website for his constituents.

According to the 2016 census, more than 8,000 of the 43,000 people, or 19 per cent of the population, in Quinte West are 65 years old or older. In Ottawa, seniors account for 15 per cent of the population.

China is prohibiting anyone exhibiting symptoms of the illness from leaving. Passengers went through multiple health screenings before boarding.

“We have to stress to people, that people who are coming back, are healthy and not affected,” he said. “The community, overall, is rallied behind them, and I think are looking forward to having the people come [back.]”

Dr. Theresa Tam, the federal chief public health officer, told the House Health Committee on Feb. 5 that it was part of China’s “extraordinary measures” to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are in the containment phase,” said Dr. Tam. “The most effective piece of containment, of course, is at source, in China itself.”

Ms. Hajdu said that no one on board Canada’s chartered plane Friday morning showed symptoms of the virus or other illnesses, according to CBC.

Evacuees at the Yukon Lodge, which resembles a motel, have been isolated from one another, though family units have not been separated. Each room is equipped with a full bathroom and shower.

Seven Canadian passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is under a 14-day quarantine off the coast of Japan, have also tested positive for the virus and have been sent to hospital.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint Maurice-Champlain, Que.) told reporters Friday he is in touch with Japanese authorities about providing passengers on the cruise with consular assistance.

“We’re in touch with consular officials to make sure they receive all the assistance [they need],” Mr. Champagne said.

The Hill Times