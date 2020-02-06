Feds to charter second plane to evacuate Canadians in coronavirus-hit China

Scheduling the departure for next week will give those stuck in China 'ample time' to prepare to leave, says Minister Champagne.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured speaking to reporters in West Block on Feb. 5, says one-third of Canadians asking to be repatriated remain in China, while two-thirds are expected to return Friday. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
PARLIAMENT HILL—As evacuees make their way back to Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ottawa is preparing to airlift those still stranded in China next week, federal officials said Thursday.
