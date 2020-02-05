Yes, the coronavirus is a threat to health, but we should not panic

OTTAWA—In the fall of 1996, I had just started work at the World Health Organization in Geneva as an information officer. Within a few days of my arrival, there was word of the possibility of cholera in the camps in then-Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in the Great Lakes Region, bordering Rwanda. These refugee camps in Goma were housing the hundreds of thousands of Hutu who had been the perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide in April and May of the previous year.