U.K. citizens have cast themselves into an unknown future that could mean many years of economic decline, serious ongoing internal strains, and possibly the break-up of their own union as a result of Brexit.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Jan. 29. While Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is not analogous to that of the U.K. and the EU, Canada would have been faced with its own potentially disastrous Brexit-like unknowns had our federal government not managed to keep Trump’s protectionist, belligerent attitude from getting out of hand, writes Les Whittington.