When it comes to climate policies, Conservative leadership contenders need to move beyond criticism

OTTAWA—It was disappointing, but not surprising, that the leading candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party came out with the predictable language about tearing up “Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax.”

Both Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole were quick to make this point. Clearly, they are taking the view that in order to win the current leadership you must appeal to those members of the Conservative Party who love that posture. Over time, though, I imagine more evolved positions will emerge, but that won’t happen overnight.

Canadians and would-be potential Conservative voters want to see a change in how the party looks at climate policy. My firm’s research company, Abacus Data, in a recent poll found that 41 per cent of Canadians believe “a serious plan to combat climate change” is a “must-have” for the new Conservative leader. That figure drops to 18 per cent among Conservative voters, and 22 per cent among “likely” Conservative voters. The online poll of 2,137 Canadians was conducted Dec. 13 to 19, 2019.

MacKay himself, in an interview with the CBC’s Hannah Thibedeau, has said, “It’s absolutely critical that we have a thoughtful, costed, workable plan for the environment and I’m committed to that.” MacKay added, “I’ve talked to a lot of Conservatives who very much feel the same. And for a whole generation of Canadians, this is a primary issue. And so, we have to be able to deliver a solution.”

It would be great if during the Conservative leadership race a specific debate on climate policy took place. While it may initially be constrained by the predictable carbon tax rhetoric, an event like this starts the ball rolling on creating a standing order for Conservatives to address climate change and begin to break away from the shackles of old policy nostrums.

Conservatives almost need a safe space where they can have frank, open discussions about how to get out of the climate box they have put themselves in. Many are already having these conversations, as MacKay recognized. It is necessary, and is both a political and a policy must. Personally, I’d like to see a Conservative climate conference organized, where perhaps the next big idea, or ideas, could come from. Being bold and fearless now is a necessary thing for the CPC. It could also open the door to new voting cohorts.

During this leadership race, and heading into the Conservative policy convention in Quebec City in November, party members, activists, and supporters need to push the public dialogue on climate policy. They need to help create the space for candidates to venture into new territory. They need to communicate that every member of the party or would-be voter doesn’t have a homogenous view on killing the so-called “Trudeau carbon tax.”

If Conservatives need inspiration on how introducing contentious or brave policy can pay dividends politically, as well as make a substantial public policy difference, they only need look at the Progressive Conservative Party leadership race of 1983.

In that contest, the late John Crosbie advanced the idea that Canada needed to strike a free trade agreement with the U.S. His opponents, including the eventual winner Brian Mulroney, were opposed or lukewarm at best to the idea. Different economic concerns pervaded in those days. There was fear Canadian industry would suffer if such a deal was advanced. Well, we all know how that turned out, and the adaptation of free trade was one of the Mulroney’s government’s crowning achievements.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not for unnecessary taxation, but the longer Conservatives rail on about the “Trudeau carbon tax,” the more it makes them appear incapable of doing something economically beneficial and environmentally responsible to address climate change. An emerging theme pushed by all the would-be leadership candidates is that Conservatives can do better; here is a key place to start.

Tim Powers is vice-chairman of Summa Strategies and managing director of Abacus Data. He is a former adviser to Conservative political leaders.

The Hill Times