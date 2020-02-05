Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Opinion

When it comes to climate policies, Conservative leadership contenders need to move beyond criticism

By Tim Powers       Feb. 5, 2020

The longer Conservatives rail on about the 'Trudeau carbon tax,' the more it makes them appear incapable of doing something economically beneficial and environmentally responsible to address climate change.

Conservative leadership contenders Erin O'Toole, left, and Peter MacKay have both criticized the Trudeau government's carbon tax. Conservatives almost need a safe space where they can have frank, open discussions about how to get out of the climate box they have put themselves in, writes Tim Powers. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade and file photo

OTTAWA—It was disappointing, but not surprising, that the leading candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party came out with the predictable language about tearing up “Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax.”

Both Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole were quick to make this point. Clearly, they are taking the view that in order to win the current leadership you must appeal to those members of the Conservative Party who love that posture. Over time, though, I imagine more evolved positions will emerge, but that won’t happen overnight.

Canadians and would-be potential Conservative voters want to see a change in how the party looks at climate policy. My firm’s research company, Abacus Data, in a recent poll found that 41 per cent of Canadians believe “a serious plan to combat climate change” is a “must-have” for the new Conservative leader. That figure drops to 18 per cent among Conservative voters, and 22 per cent among “likely” Conservative voters. The online poll of 2,137 Canadians was conducted Dec. 13 to 19, 2019.

MacKay himself, in an interview with the CBC’s Hannah Thibedeau, has said, “It’s absolutely critical that we have a thoughtful, costed, workable plan for the environment and I’m committed to that.” MacKay added, “I’ve talked to a lot of Conservatives who very much feel the same. And for a whole generation of Canadians, this is a primary issue. And so, we have to be able to deliver a solution.”

It would be great if during the Conservative leadership race a specific debate on climate policy took place. While it may initially be constrained by the predictable carbon tax rhetoric, an event like this starts the ball rolling on creating a standing order for Conservatives to address climate change and begin to break away from the shackles of old policy nostrums.

Conservatives almost need a safe space where they can have frank, open discussions about how to get out of the climate box they have put themselves in. Many are already having these conversations, as MacKay recognized. It is necessary, and is both a political and a policy must. Personally, I’d like to see a Conservative climate conference organized, where perhaps the next big idea, or ideas, could come from. Being bold and fearless now is a necessary thing for the CPC. It could also open the door to new voting cohorts.

During this leadership race, and heading into the Conservative policy convention in Quebec City in November, party members, activists, and supporters need to push the public dialogue on climate policy. They need to help create the space for candidates to venture into new territory. They need to communicate that every member of the party or would-be voter doesn’t have a homogenous view on killing the so-called “Trudeau carbon tax.”

If Conservatives need inspiration on how introducing contentious or brave policy can pay dividends politically, as well as make a substantial public policy difference, they only need look at the Progressive Conservative Party leadership race of 1983.

In that contest, the late John Crosbie advanced the idea that Canada needed to strike a free trade agreement with the U.S. His opponents, including the eventual winner Brian Mulroney, were opposed or lukewarm at best to the idea. Different economic concerns pervaded in those days. There was fear Canadian industry would suffer if such a deal was advanced. Well, we all know how that turned out, and the adaptation of free trade was one of the Mulroney’s government’s crowning achievements.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not for unnecessary taxation, but the longer Conservatives rail on about the “Trudeau carbon tax,” the more it makes them appear incapable of doing something economically beneficial and environmentally responsible to address climate change. An emerging theme pushed by all the would-be leadership candidates is that Conservatives can do better; here is a key place to start.

Tim Powers is vice-chairman of Summa Strategies and managing director of Abacus Data. He is a former adviser to Conservative political leaders.

The Hill Times

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside Canada Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPPs by province, MPP contact details, both Queen's Park and constituency and more.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2019 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Backlogs, lengthy delays await Indian status applicants following removal of sex discrimination law

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The government says each status application could take between six months and two years, which advocates call an 'appalling' delay to deal with state-sponsored discrimination. 

Greens looking to grow as first leadership race in 14 years kicks off

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘We’re looking for what I would call an accessible, diverse, and collaborative leadership contest,’ says interim leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

As fears grow over coronavirus, MPs express concern over effect on local Asian-Canadian businesses

News|By Beatrice Paez
Some MPs have taken to social media to show it's safe to visit their city's Chinatown.

‘Job action only way to get this government to move,’ says union president, as CRA members head to strike votes

News|By Mike Lapointe
‘If we have a strike mandate in early April and we’re in tax season and they don’t wake up and smell the coffee … guess what’s going to happen,’ says Union of Taxation Employees president Marc Brière.

Race to the finish: inside the ‘big push’ for digital dominance in the short Conservative leadership contest

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Facebook's new ad library will make it harder for candidates to discretely court social conservatives for support, says strategist Stephen Carter.

In minority Parliament, Lamoureux suggests no House votes on Mondays and Fridays, a dual Chamber, and more power for MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
Seasoned Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux says, based on conversations he had in the last Parliament, most MPs want to change some of the rules on the Hill and breathe new life into how Ottawa works.

Canadians stuck in China showing coronavirus symptoms won’t be repatriated, say feds

News|By Palak Mangat
Embassy officials in Beijing, along with the government’s rapid deployment team, have also been dispatched to Wuhan to assist those being repatriated.

Senators return with committee talks, rule changes, and the CUSMA bill on the agenda

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Hashing out control over Senate committees will be a priority when the Senate returns.

Conservative leadership candidates likely to raise 60 per cent of funds online, but must get party approval first, says Gladu

News|By Abbas Rana
Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay has been officially approved to enter the leadership contest, while Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP MarilynRick Peterson are still undergoing the review process.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions