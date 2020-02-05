Politics This Morning: Ambassador Barton to testify before committee

Plus, the House Health Committee is convening at 3:30 p.m. for another round of briefings on the coronavirus with government officials.
Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose returned to the Hill on Feb. 4 to help introduce the revival of her legislative effort to require judges to be educated on the myths surrounding sexual assault. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Wednesday morning,
Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay has been officially approved to enter the leadership contest, while Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP MarilynRick Peterson are still undergoing the review process.