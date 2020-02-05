Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

No need to cry foul over broadcast review panel’s report

By Daniel Bernhard      Feb. 5, 2020

The biggest threat to freedom of the free press is its slow-motion extinction, caused by the flight of ad dollars to platforms like Facebook.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, pictured on Feb. 3 at West Block, clarified the government's position on the broadcast review panel's report amid concerns Ottawa would impose licensing requirements on news outlets that would undermine their editorial independence. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Last week, an expert panel tasked with modernizing Canada’s communications laws issued its final report.

The broadcast review panel proposed, among other recommendations, requiring platforms such as Facebook to register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Reading some of the reactions to the proposals, one would be forgiven for thinking that the end is nigh. Breathe easy: the hysteria is unwarranted. Here’s a look at some of the myths that have been floated in recent days, alongside reality.

Myth: Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are under attack

Reality: The CRTC currently licences every Canadian broadcaster. Nobody has suggested that the freedom of CTV News, for example, to make its own editorial decisions is compromised or censored as a result. Actually, the main censors of public speech are platforms like Facebook that decide, without transparency or accountability, what content we see, and more importantly, what we don’t see.

Further, the idea that every Tom, Dick, and Harry with a blog would need a licence to publish is pure fabrication. The report clearly stated that the rules would only apply to companies with “significant revenue” in Canada, and that CRTC would have “broad power to exempt” wherever necessary.

The biggest threat to freedom of the free press is its slow-motion extinction, caused by the flight of ad dollars to platforms like Facebook. Facebook is Canada’s No. 1 news source, but it expressly allows politicians to lie in paid advertising: the exact opposite of what a responsible press would do.

Myth: The government is trying to regulate the internet

Reality: The internet isn’t free. It hasn’t been for years. Today’s internet is controlled by a handful of American monopolies, with a few more Chinese monopolies coming in. Some small players can manage to break through organically, but on ad-driven platforms like Facebook, reach is bought, not earned. They may portray themselves as open, public fora, but they’re not. The platforms’ main role is to censor, curate, and filter content. They alone decide what we see online, and more importantly, they never disclose what they’ve filtered out of your feed.

Canadian newspapers or TV networks face serious legal consequences for publishing hate or lies. They even fund standards bodies you can complain to. But when Facebook broadcasts the Christchurch massacre, or when Instagram recommends young girls to convicted pedophiles, the company faces no consequences. That makes no sense. Fraud is fraud, online or offline. Child porn is child porn, in print or on screen. And publishing is publishing, no matter how strenuously Facebook says it isn’t. Our laws and rules should apply to all publishers equally.

Myth: The “Netflix tax” will raise prices for consumers

Reality: This accusation is wrong on multiple levels. First, nobody has ever proposed a Netflix tax. Stephen Harper made it up in 2015, so he could oppose it. For purely political reasons, Mr. Trudeau jumped on the bandwagon shortly after.

Still, the so-called Netflix tax isn’t the targeted punishment it sounds like: it’s just a sales tax. Canadian companies collect sales taxes and send it to the government. California internet giants pocket it. 

Most countries have laws that treat domestic firms favourably. In Canada, we do the opposite. We force our companies to collect taxes, but we let their main competitors operate tax free. In 2018, this crazy policy lets Netflix pocket $208-million in sales taxes. That’s enough to finance a full season of The Crown. It’s also more than CBC spends on all English-language drama.

And for those who care more about pricing than basic fairness, consider this. Since then-prime minister Harper came out against the fictional Netflix tax in 2015, Netflix has raised its prices three times. Meanwhile, the number of Canadian subscribers continues to grow. Joke’s on us.

That any of this is even remotely controversial shows how resigned we’ve become to the power of Silicon Valley. If we don’t support our own national media at this critical juncture, it’s not just the media that will be lost: it’s the nation.

Daniel Bernhard is executive director of FRIENDS of Canadian Broadcasting.

The Hill Times 

