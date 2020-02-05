‘Job action only way to get this government to move,’ says union president, as CRA members head to strike votes

Job action is the “only way to get this government to move” on contract talks, say union leaders who are gearing up to hold strike votes for 27,500 of its members at the Canada Revenue Agency later this month so that the Liberals “feel the heat” from public servants.

“It’s become clear to us that it’s going to take job action for the Trudeau government to stop dragging its feet at the bargaining table,” said Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) in an interview with The Hill Times. “We’re sick and tired of it.”

The Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), PSAC’s second-largest bargaining unit, will begin holding strike votes on Feb. 17, following what the union describes as the government’s rejection of its wage proposal, its failure to respond with its own monetary proposal, and its rejection of proposals to improve work-life balance, increase job security for term employees, and enhance working conditions in call centres.

The two sides have been in negotiations for a new collective agreement since June 2018 and were in front of the Public Interest Commission (PIC) on Jan. 20. Once an impasse is reached at the bargaining table, a PIC is established to assist parties to resolve disputes and make recommendations for settlement.

The PIC’s report, whose recommendations are non-binding, is expected later this winter.

“Even our members are asking us why we’re conducting a strike vote in February and March prior to receiving the report,” said Marc Brière, national president of the Union of Taxation Employees in an interview with The Hill Times. “The answer is very easy—it’s to be ready.”

“It takes four or five weeks for us to conduct those votes, so we want to be ready, we want them to feel the heat, we want to be able to announce we have a strike vote now, we’ve got the report, and we’ll see what the report says, obviously,” said Mr. Brière.

Mr. Brière said his group is open to going back to the negotiating table with the employer at any time to try and come to an agreement.

“Of course we’re open to that, we’ve always been, but we want to make them feel the heat, because if we have a strike mandate in early April and we’re in tax season and they don’t wake up and smell the coffee and come back to the table this time, being serious to really cut a deal, guess what’s going to happen,” said Mr. Brière.

The last round of bargaining between the government and the union’s CRA members started under the Stephen Harper-led Conservative government, with the contract signed under the Liberal government on Oct. 25, 2016.

“At that time, we had a strike mandate, and we had a deal at the 11th hour at like four in the morning, and if not, we were heading for the picket lines,” said Mr. Brière. “That deal lasted six lousy days, and it was that or nothing, so we took it.”

UTE’s last contract expired on Oct. 31, 2016, with the last wage increase occurring nearly a year earlier in November 2015.

“We had some meetings in 2018, and a few in 2019, but we weren’t going anywhere. During that time, the rest of the PSAC tables were not going anywhere, but at least they … received a wage offer from the Treasury Board, at least an entry offer,” said Mr. Brière.“Whereas CRA never bothered to even table a wage offer.”

Mr. Aylward said the CRA strike vote “unfortunately, I think is going to be the first of several strike votes that we’re going to see in the coming weeks.”

According to Etienne Biram, spokesperson for the CRA, “the Canada Revenue Agency knows the important role its employees play from coast to coast in delivering services for Canadian taxpayers. We respect the collective bargaining process and will not bargain in public.”

“In the meantime, the Canada Revenue Agency remains committed to returning to the bargaining table at any time during this process, to continuing to bargain in good faith, and to reaching an agreement that is both fair to employees and reasonable for Canadian taxpayers,” wrote Mr. Biram in an email to The Hill Times.

Parties remain far apart, says Public Interest Commission

PSAC’s announcement of the strike votes planned for later this month follows the release of the PIC’s report for PSAC’s Education and Library Science (EB) group, covering more than 850 members responsible for education, education support, and library services.

The previous collective agreement for the EB Group expired in June 2018, and the two sides met with the PIC from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 last year.

“While we were able to identify possible solutions—a ‘meeting of the minds’—for a few of the issues in dispute, the parties did not formally ‘sign off’ any matters,” according to the PIC’s report. “On major monetary issues, the positions of the parties remained far apart. The reality that important bargaining priorities at the Common Issues Table were outstanding certainly complicated our discussions.”

Bundling common issues together at the Common Issues Table is a common practice in bargaining, and is most popular in sectoral bargaining like in healthcare, where a central table is established for all issues related to nurses, for example.

The report also noted that little progress could be made towards concluding a new collective agreement for the EB Group at the Commission stage in the absence of information about the likely course of negotiations for the Program and Administrative Services (PA) group.

The PA group is PSAC’s largest bargaining group, representing 71,000 employees responsible for program administration, information services, and data processing, among other roles. The PIC report is expected by the end of next week, according to Mr. Aylward.

“That means our largest bargaining unit will be able to convene strike votes as well,” said Mr. Aylward. “Then the others will follow quickly after that, so we’re probably going to see the majority of our strike votes by late April, early May.”

According to Karl Sasseville, director of communications and issues management for Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos (Québec, Que.), “the government has participated fully in the work of the Public Interest Commission and we appreciate its recommendations on the Education and Library Science group bargaining.”

“Our goal is to take constructive steps to advance negotiations and, in this context, we are reviewing the Commission report and its recommendations in detail,” wrote Mr. Sasseville in response to questions from The Hill Times.

According to Mr. Sasseville, the government’s offer to PSAC aligns with the agreements reached with 34 bargaining agents representing more than 65,000 public service employees and includes pay increases exceeding eight per cent over four years, improved leave provisions for parents and other caregivers, and new leave provisions for victims of domestic violence.

PSAC has previously said, in a submission to the PIC, that it wants an agreement that doesn’t simply “replicate what other federal public administration bargaining agents have negotiated.”

“These settlements take into consideration current economic conditions, including other collective agreement settlements, the government’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees, employment conditions in the federal government relative to other Canadian workplaces and responsible fiscal management,” wrote Mr. Sasseville, who also noted the government remains open to returning to the bargaining table at any time.

PSAC’s ongoing ad campaign a ‘pressure tactic’

PSAC launched an ad campaign in November 2019 featuring online, radio, and print ads running across the country that reprimand the government for failing to pen new contracts with the union and for failing to adequately compensate members for ongoing issues surrounding the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system.

Mr. Aylward called the campaign a “pressure tactic” on the Liberal Members of Parliament and “very specifically, on Jean-Yves Duclos, the new president of the Treasury Board.”

“We said when he was [appointed] that he had a lot of work to do, and whatever work he’s doing doesn’t seem to be in the realm of bargaining,” said Mr. Aylward. “We’ve got to keep up the pressure and we’re prepared to do that and know that we’re prepared to take job action as well.”

“For four years, Canada’s public service workers have been showing up every day without knowing if we’d get paid, trapped in the Phoenix pay nightmare,” reads the radio ad, which was re-released in January. “Through it all, we’ve been here for Canada, providing the services Canadians rely on.”

“But Justin Trudeau refuses to compensate us for this disaster. Now we have to fight for what we’re owed,” the ad continues, before directing listeners to hereforcanada.ca to sign a letter of demand.

PSAC says the next phase of the campaign will revolve around the fourth anniversary of Phoenix on Feb. 28, and will have a video with stories from members coming out in early March.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times