Cases of Canadian detainees in China will determine success in Beijing posting, says envoy Barton

Canada’s top man in China told Parliamentarians on the special Canada-China Relations House Committee on Wednesday that the release of two detained Canadians and clemency for another facing the death penalty will determine if his time as ambassador was a success.

“I want to see Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig released and back in Canada, and I want the death sentence taken away,” said Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, during his first appearance before the committee, which was struck in December.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested more than 13 months ago in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the behest of the United States. Robert Schellenberg, who was initially set to serve a 15-year prison term for drug charges, was given the death penalty not long after Ms. Meng’s arrest.

“We’re angry—we’re very angry—because of our people who have been taken. China is very angry as well,” Mr. Barton, who was named to the post in September, said. “We’re both furious.”

In his first conversation with Beijing as ambassador, Mr. Barton recalled that it was “one of the most unpleasant conversations” he’s ever had, as each side was enraged with each other.

Speaking to reporters after his committee appearance, Mr. Barton said there is a lot of emotion on both sides.

“Both sides feel the other side doesn’t appreciate the anger,” he said.

Citing privacy concerns, Mr. Barton provided little information to reporters on the cases of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, who have been unable to meet with a lawyer or see their family since being detained.

Mr. Barton said he was “completely inspired” by their resilience.

So far, 14 countries have publicly sided with Canada in support of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. But many have remained silent.

NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.), his party’s foreign affairs critic, said it “disturbs” him that there are a number of countries unwilling to speak out publicly.

“There are unknown numbers—perhaps a large number–who aren’t willing to [publicly support Canada], obviously, out of some sort of fear of repercussion or retaliation or some sort of bullying,” Mr. Harris said.

Mr. Barton said he was surprised that more countries haven’t come out publicly to back Canada. “I feel a bit like we’re alone in the world,” he said, adding that some countries haven’t publicly backed Canada’s position as it isn’t something that they do.

“In a world that’s changing so quickly, we have to think about working together,” Mr. Barton said.

Barton’s controversial past highlighted by opposition MPs in committee appearance

A former McKinsey and Co. executive for nearly a decade until 2018, Mr. Barton’s past work was front and centre at committee, where he faced scrutiny from the opposition over his tenure at the consultancy firm.

“I look at the track record of McKinsey and some of the things that McKinsey was involved in, and those raise red flags for me in terms of your position as now being the representative of Canada defending our interests,” Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) told the committee.

He is a “completely inappropriate choice of ambassador,” Mr. Genuis said.

“There are so many different cases when you were in the leadership of McKinsey of just gross problems in terms of cooperation with gross abusers of human rights,” he said.

Mr. Harris and Mr. Genius both referenced a 2018 New York Times report that the consultancy firm had a corporate retreat in Kashgar, China, less than 10 kilometres from where thousands of Uighurs were being interned in a camp, as part of Beijing’s systematic effort to indoctrinate the minority community.

Responding to criticism, Mr. Barton said he was unaware of the detention camps and that McKinsey had apologized.

“I’m very proud of my career and time in the private sector and working with McKinsey, and the work that we did,” Mr. Barton said. “We’re known for telling truth to power and calling it out as it is.”

Liberal MP Robert Oliphant (Don Valley West, Ont.), parliamentary secretary to Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.), criticized the line of questioning by Mr. Genuis.

“Some members who are subbing on the committee seem to think that this is an American-style confirmation hearing. This is not” said Mr. Oliphant, referring to Mr. Genuis who isn’t a full member of the committee, but serves as the Conservatives’ Canada-China relations critic. “I want to make sure people watching this recognize that your appointment has followed due process.”

