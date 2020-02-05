Big caucus backing not necessarily a sign of coronation for MacKay, say politicos

As Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay garners a surge of endorsements from the Conservative caucus, politicos say those displays of support are not necessarily signs of a coronation for the former high-profile Harper cabinet minister.

As of Feb. 4, 20 sitting MPs and two Conservative Senators have publicly pledged their support to Mr. MacKay, including some who endorsed fellow Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) in 2017.

“Many leadership races have proven that caucus’ perception, and not only caucus [but] the greater perception of who the frontrunner is in a campaign, is often proven wrong,” said Andrew Brander, past chief of staff to former Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt.

In the 2017 Conservative leadership race, Mr. O’Toole had the most caucus support, gaining the endorsement of 31 MPs and one Senator, but only finished third. Eventual winner Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) had the endorsement of 24 MPs and eight Senators, and runner-up Maxime Bernier had the backing of only seven MPs and 11 Senators. Fourth-place finisher Brad Trost had no endorsements and no leadership candidate who finished outside the top three had the backing of more than three MPs.

“The lion’s share of caucus endorsements haven’t necessarily lined up with the person who ends up winning,” said Mr. Brander, a senior consultant at Crestview Strategy, adding that in the 2018 Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race, the majority of caucus support backed losing candidate Christine Elliott (who won the popular vote, but lost on points).

So far, Mr. O’Toole has garnered the public support of two caucus colleagues. No other leadership candidate has declared support from any Conservative Parliamentarians.

“It’s good to … have an endorsement from caucus,” Mr. Brander said. “Who knows you better than your colleagues, and if none of them are putting their name behind you that’s probably a red flag.”

Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) told The Hill Times that she had conversations with two Conservative MPs who were going to announce their endorsement for Ms. Gladu. One of them decided in the end to endorse Mr. MacKay and the other is still considering supporting Ms. Gladu, she said.

Overall, Ms. Gladu said, the Conservative caucus has been “very supportive.” She said she has received signatures from around 100 MPs and a third of those are helping her get more signatures. Candidates must have 3,000 signatures of endorsement from party members in 30 electoral district associations across the country.

Ms. Gladu joked that Conservative MPs have to be careful in supporting her.

“If Peter MacKay does win, and they supported me, they could be sitting behind the curtain in the House of Commons in the back row,” she said.

Ms. Gladu said she doubted whether caucus support will translate into victory in the leadership race.

“While I think its important that your colleagues are supportive of you … I don’t think it translates to grassroots support.”

As of Jan. 31, Mr. MacKay is the only leadership candidate that has been approved by the Conservative Party. Ms. Gladu, Mr. O’Toole, and Alberta businessman Rick Peterson are all in the review process, the party’s communications director Cory Hann told The Hill Times.

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research Group said caucus endorsements matter for the “air war” of a campaign, but on the ground, results vary.

“In the air war, [MacKay has] definitely got the momentum. But that doesn’t mean a lot,” Mr. Lyle said.

“It’s better to have the momentum than to not have the momentum … [but] it’s not necessarily indicative of who’s going to win,” he said. “We should not get too excited about who has how many caucus endorsements, but all else being equal, it is an indicator of who’s likely ahead at this point.”

Conservative strategist Kate Harrison, vice-president of Summa Strategies, said having the most endorsements is a “helpful narrative” for a campaign, but little can be gleaned about a final result.

Strategically, Ms. Harrison said, it makes a lot of sense for endorsements to come out early for a candidate, as it shows momentum.

“We’re not dealing with a super-long campaign here, so I think that the more you’re coming out early then that’s not a bad thing in terms of showing that momentum, particularly when you consider MacKay is not a sitting MP right now and his closest competitor in O’Toole is,” she said. “I think that’s probably quite an aggravating part of seeing the endorsements roll out if you’re on the O’Toole team, because he’s sitting on the front benches with you guys in opposition and yet they’re throwing their support to someone else.”

Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Centre, Alta.), one of Mr. O’Toole two caucus supporters, said he made his decision to endorse Mr. O’Toole based on those who have been in the middle the Conservatives’ political fight against the Liberals.

“The last thing any strong political party needs is a coronation of one person or another. Having a good race with some good ideas … is what will make us a stronger party and in the end we will be growing a greater country going forward,” he said.

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, said the best strategy is to lock down as many endorsements as possible at the start of a campaign.

“Until an endorsement is made public, it’s not 100 per cent,” he said.

If a candidate is trailing in endorsements, Ms. Harrison said, there isn’t a need to panic, adding they should be more concerned with signing up new members with the party and meeting with members of the party.

“Their endorsement is still only one vote,” she said.

Mr. Nanos said leadership candidates with more endorsements have a greater likelihood to win the corresponding individual ridings in the “bare-knuckle riding-by-riding” Conservative leadership race.

“[Endorsements] have a significant psychological impact,” he said. “It also has an impact in one’s ability to raise money.”

Mr. Nanos said it’s not a good sign for Mr. O’Toole that some MPs who endorsed him in 2017, such as James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.), Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, Alta.), Colin Carrie (Oshawa, Ont.), and Ed Fast (Abbotsford, B.C.), have endorsed Mr. MacKay this time around.

“In the ideal world, someone runs for the leadership, builds on their success in one leadership race and increases their strength,” he said. “So whenever you see people that were supporting one candidate in one round and later on decide not to support that same candidate, [it] doesn’t bode well for Erin O’Toole because people will wonder why.”

“He has a narrative he has to fight, in addition to fighting his opponents,” Mr. Nanos said.

Conservative strategists told The Hill Times that it is unlikely that Mr. Scheer, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, nor high-profile Conservative premiers will wade into the leadership race with an endorsement, which could mean the biggest endorsements will be ones from caucus, such as a potential Michelle Rempel (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) endorsement or the support of Quebec MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.).

Even with Mr. MacKay’s endorsement lead, Mr. Nanos said, the candidate that can win Quebec will have the biggest advantage in the leadership race.

So far, the campaign is Mr. MacKay’s to lose, Mr. Nanos said.

“Elections aren’t won, they’re lost. Governments defeat themselves. Frontrunners defeat themselves,” he said. “If [Mr. MacKay] runs a solid campaign, if he doesn’t have any missteps, and doesn’t mess things up, there’s a pretty high likelihood that he will win based on the current configuration. But if he makes a mistake, if there’s some type of gotcha moment, if there’s a revelation from his past that kind of shakes Conservative confidence in Peter MacKay, then those other candidates like Erin O’Toole and [Marilyn] Gladu can be more competitive.”

