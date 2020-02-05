Backlogs, lengthy delays await Indian status applicants following removal of sex discrimination law

Since Canada lifted discriminatory restrictions that denied Indian status on the basis of sex, 24,000 people have applied for status, but advocates say “appalling” processing delays in a pool that could number in the hundreds of thousands shows a lack of resources and funding, which Canada has a responsibility to address.

A total of 6,857 status applications have been fully processed (267 of which have been denied) since Bill S-3 came into force in December 2017, while there are 16,325 currently open, though not all are people newly eligible under the bill, noted William Olscamp, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada.

The current backlog includes previous applications, as well as ones started under S-3, written to address remaining discrimination in the Indian Act, which denied full status to some First Nations women and their descendants, following historic discrimination that stripped status from women if their partners weren’t status Indian men.

Though the legislation passed in 2017, the removal of the 1951 cut-off (tied to the creation of the modern Indian registry) was delayed for more than a year to allow for consultations with First Nations.

Those provisions came into effect in August 2019, opening the door to between 270,000 and 450,000 people being newly entitled to registration under the Indian Act over the next decade, the government said in an August 2019 release announcing the lift of restrictions.

Applicants currently face wait times of anywhere from six months to two years to be processed, said Mr. Olscamp, noting that files vary in complexity, with most from people born after 1985 dealt with “within weeks.” Other cases require “thorough genealogical research and further information from the applicant,” he said, adding many of the open files are waiting on a response from the applicant to provide a document.

The prospect of a two-year wait is “appalling” and will likely be too long for many who are ill or elderly, said Dawn Lavell-Harvard, president of the Ontario Native Women’s Association.

While she praised the Liberal government as the first to do the right thing after decades of resistance, she said the government has to “step up” to provide better support, more staff to deal with applications, and improve outreach to get information about eligibility under the new law to those affected.

“Now the heavy work begins. Now we have to see the commitment on the implementation,” said Ms. Lavell-Harvard, adding what she’s been hearing from families about the process and the “exceptionally long delays” is very concerning. “It’s their responsibility… to deal with the fallout of their gender discrimination.”

Delays in processing have a tangible impact on the lives of people who should have access to their “fundamental rights” now, and not two years down the road, said Ms. Lavell-Harvard, whether it’s a high-school student who wants to go to post-secondary school but can’t afford it, individuals who have health issues, or the elderly who may die before those rights are granted.

“The change in the law is great, but it doesn’t actually give them their rights until they’re registered,” said Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action’s Shelagh Day, among several advocates to send a December 2019 letter raising such concerns with cabinet, including Ms. Lavell-Harvard, and Sharon McIvor, whose years fighting Canada in court and at the United Nations led to the change in law.

Their letter was addressed to Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.), Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller (Ville Marie-Le Sud Ouest-Île des Soeurs, Que.), and Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef (Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.), and reminded them that delays caused by under-funding or under-resourcing means Canada continues to be in violation of these rights.

Mr. Miller’s office referred questions to ISC, and did not offer a response on the letter.

ISC says there is new funding, resources

In his initial response to The Hill Times, Mr. Olscamp said that new funding and resources are being used to process the influx of registration applications. In response to follow-up questions seeking details, he highlighted that $17.5-million in funding has been allocated by Indigenous Services Canada, starting in 2018-19, to support the processing of applications under Bill S-3.

Mr. Olscamp said there are 53 staff in the Winnipeg Processing Unit, where the more complex files are being managed, all of whom were “reassigned to the S3 workload” in 2017.

“In addition,” he said, “the department continues to add new resources to supplement the current WPU workforce in order to expedite the registration application process.”

Asked whether new staff have been hired to deal with the increased workload, Mr. Olscamp did not identify any specific new hires—instead pointing to the reassigned Winnipeg staff—but said, the department is “continuing to hire and train staff to address the current and future inventory of applications.”

Meanwhile, the ISC regional offices (where the post-1985 registrations can be handled) have about 60 staff working on Indian registration.

The files are being processed in the order that they are received, but Ms. Day said her group hopes that older applicants get priority.

Indigenous Services Canada has also outlined on its website how it has “taken steps” to help with registration, including examining historical records and conducting genealogical research to expedite applications being processed, as well as assessing and simplifying aspects of the application process. It directs applicants under S-3 to the ISC regional offices, or the Winnipeg registrar, and says applicable First Nations can assist, though the link to that page is dead.

AFN, UBCIC say members concerned with status delays

The Assembly of First Nations said it’s monitoring and aware of concerns voiced by First Nations about administrative problems among those applying for Indian status, as well as complaints of backlogs.

That was a common concern raised during the government’s 2018 consultations with members, who said there would need to be “significant” additional funding to help with new registration demands, said spokesperson Monica Poirier in an emailed response.

“Historically, the federal government has failed to make adequate provisions for funding First Nations following the implementation of Indian Act reforms that had the effect of increasing the number of people who qualify for Indian Status. This remains a live issue today with the implementation of Bill S-3,” she said, adding the AFN is “pressing” the government to provide that support.

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, who sits on the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs executive, said she doesn’t feel the bands are fully informed of the issues surrounding S-3, and Canada must fulfill its new financial obligations tied to the increase in membership and their application.

“It’s been a traumatic, long road and these injustices have to be dealt with,” she said, noting that many affected have been disconnected from their communities and may not know about these changes or where to look for support.

“There were backlogs even before this. It’s almost like three layers of backlogs now,” following previous updates to the Indian Act, said Ms. Wilson.

The UBCIC has prepared a briefing note for members participating in ongoing community consultations being conducted by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada between January and March. The department has planned at least 26 community consultations dealing with S-3 and registration, according to a calendar shared by the UBCIC.

Matter to be brought up in Senate

Independent Manitoba Senator Marilou McPhedran said S-3—which originated in the Upper Chamber—was an example of the Senate having “really stepped up” on protecting minority rights, so much so that the then-government representative in the Senate didn’t bring an initial version of the law to the floor because it was likely be defeated. That ultimately led to “backdoor negotiations” to improve the bill, thanks to work she said was led by several Senators, including Progressive Senate Group members Lillian Dyck (Saskatchewan) and Sandra Lovelace Nicholas (New Brunswick), both of whom weren’t available for an interview, but were personally impacted by the discrimination written into various iterations of the Indian Act.

Canada and Parliament “made a promise” through S-3, said Sen. McPhedran, and now has a responsibility to “accelerate” the process to make sure the law is applied.

Sen. McPhedran said she’s been trying to get answers herself on what government supports have been provided to implement Bill S-3, like putting in queries to government contacts, and has asked to be put on the list to raise the issue at the “first opportunity” in the Red Chamber so she can read these questions into the record and seek a government response. The Senate sat for the first time this Parliament on Feb. 4.

Sen. McPhedran said she’s also asked to visit the registry office in Winnipeg, where all the applications for those born before 1985 are being assessed.

Like others with an interest in S-3, her office has heard stories of people experiencing difficulties with registration. Sen. McPhedran said the office had been getting updates for months from one woman, as a case study, but learned she recently abandoned her effort to register because she found a lack of clarity over what documents she must produce and felt she wasn’t getting sufficient guidance.

Sen. McPhedran said there should be more financial and human resources applied to accelerate the implementation, and she wants details on the government’s communications and outreach plan specific to S-3 registration.

