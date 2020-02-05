Ambassador Barton’s financial interests conflict with Canada’s interests

Dominic Barton should be required to do what then-justice Parker recommended back in 1987 for all public officials: sell all investments he can sell, and remove himself from all decisions that affect any investments or interests he can’t sell.

Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, left, pictured with former broadcaster Don Newman, is using an 'ethics screen' to prevent conflicts of interest, but it ultimately doesn’t prohibit him from participating in decisions if 'the interest in the decision or matter is of general application,' writes Duff Conacher.