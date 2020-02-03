In minority Parliament, Lamoureux suggests no House votes on Mondays and Fridays, a dual Chamber, and more power for MPs

MPs could be given more power, they could stop voting on Mondays and Fridays, and there could be a two-House Chamber to compliment the work of the Commons, says Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the government House leader, and the one who’s leading the charge to modernize the House in this minority Parliament.

Mr. Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, Man.) told The Hill Times that, although hyper-partisanship typically dominates parliamentary work and politics trump policy in a minority Parliament, he’s optimistic all political parties can work together to achieve common ground. He said he’s convinced he will be able to get the majority of MPs needed to make the changes to the House rules, known as the Standing Orders. Mr. Lamoureux, who’s won four federal elections, argued that the odds are better in a minority Parliament to make such progress, rather than in a majority government, because opposition parties aren’t as suspicious of a strategic advantage. Also, he said, nobody knows the timing of the next election or who will form government after it, which makes now a good time to work on these House reform issues. Mr. Lamoureux argued that no political party has the numbers in the House to get any bill through without the other parties’ support and that the proposed changes will only be advantageous to individual MPs, not to any party.

“There is an opportunity for us to work with people from all political parties,” said Mr. Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.). “In a minority situation, I see that as a positive, because then people are a little bit more at ease because they realize that no party can make it happen, it’s going to have to be done on a consensus. So, I think that, in itself, is a good incentive for individuals that truly care about how things proceed in the House of Commons in terms of rules to get together and see if we can get some changes.”

Mr. Lamoureux said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and Mr. Rodriguez are aware of his ideas, in general terms, and are supportive of initiating the dialogue with his colleagues.

Last May, then-Montreal Liberal MP Frank Baylis introduced a private member’s motion containing a variety of House reform ideas, including the ones Mr. Lamoureux is working on, but he was unsuccessful in getting the measures passed before the House rose in June. At the time, Mr. Lamoureux told to The Hill Times that he would push for Mr. Baylis’s parliamentary reforms if he was re-elected.

And in 2017, the then-government House leader Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, Ont.) introduced some controversial parliamentary reform measures, but most were withdrawn after the opposition parties vehemently opposed the proposed changes and staged filibusters to prevent them. Some of the proposed measures included holding a weekly prime minister’s Question Period, limiting MPs’ speeches in standing committees to 10 minutes only, testing electronic voting and abandoning the half-day Friday House sittings.

The House adjourned in June and returned last week to continue its first full session following the October federal election. The Liberals, who were reduced from a majority to a minority government after last fall’s election, now have 157 seats; the Conservatives hold 121 seats; the Bloc Québécois hold 32 seats; the NDP have 24 seats; the Greens have three seats; and there is one Independent. The Liberals will need the support of at least one other political party to implement their legislative agenda, which will include passing their federal budget, implementing the CUSMA bill, fighting climate change, making permanent the middle-class tax cut, promoting the sale of electric cars, and boosting the Canada Child Benefit, among others.

Mr. Lamoureux did not share any further specific details on the possible Standing Orders changes because he said he wants to consult the other parties first. But, he said, based on his past conversations with MPs in the last Parliament, there is a significant amount of support in all caucuses for these changes broadly. About two-thirds of the current MPs now have more than one term of experience under their belts, which means most MPs have a good handle on the inner workings of the arcane world of House procedure and they know that changes are needed, he said.

As a starting point, Mr. Lamoureux said he would start informal conversations with MPs to find common ground on three or four major areas. He will also approach the Procedure and House Affairs Committee to discuss these issues.

Mr. Lamoureux said a number of MPs from all parties representing ridings from different regions of the country especially on both coasts and in the far regions of the North, who can spend 15 to 20 hours a week commuting to and from Ottawa. He said if all parties agreed to not voting on Mondays and Fridays, these MPs would use that significant amount of time to do work in their constituencies.

As for the idea of creating a second Chamber, Mr. Lamoureux said there’s a limited amount of time in the House for MPs to debate and discuss everything and that a second Chamber would allow MPs to extend debate on certain government bills, private members’ bills, and e-petitions. If MPs chose to adopt this idea, Canada would be among one of the few other parliamentary democracies, like the U.K. and Australia, where dual Chambers are already in use. He said that since the Centre Block is undergoing a massive renovation, now is the time to make a decision whether Canada wants a dual Chamber or not.

“So, having a dual Chamber, or a second debating Chamber, allows for us to be able to take into consideration whole, wide spectrum of different types of issues that individually MPs or the public might want us to be talking about,” said Mr. Lamoureux.

“It’s important that MPs take the opportunity to discuss it with their colleagues, and hopefully we will see committees like the Procedure and House Affairs and House leadership teams, then starting to look at the issue in a more tangible way.”

Mr. Lamoureux said he also has some ideas about empowering backbench MPs, but declined to share those plans before discussing them with his colleagues.

The House typically sits for 25 weeks, or 125 days, a year, and usually in either one-week to three-week blocks with breaks in between. The House usually takes a three-month summer break and a one-month Christmas break. The House doesn’t sit on weekends and most MPs typically return to their ridings on Thursday nights or Friday afternoons.

Two-term Liberal MP Ken McDonald (Avalon, N.L.) told The Hill Times that he spends about 15 hours every week commuting between Ottawa and his Newfoundland and Labrador riding. He said making matters more complicated is the time difference between the two provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador is 90 minutes ahead of Ottawa. Using the example of his most recent commute, he said he woke up at 3 a.m., which was 1:30 a.m. in Ottawa, to catch a 5 a.m. flight from St. John’s, and by 6 p.m. in Ottawa, he was “beat out” as he had already done “longer than a day’s work.” Similarly, when he goes back to Newfoundland on Thursdays or Fridays, he arrives sometimes around midnight at the airport, and by 1 a.m. at home.

When the House is sitting, he said he arrives in Ottawa on Sunday evenings in case there’s a vote on Monday. If there’s a guarantee that there will be no votes on Mondays and Fridays, he said he can make better use of that time in his riding.

“I like to be at home dealing with my constituents on various issues,” said Mr. McDonald. “Because when you’re up here, you’re removed from them. They can, yes, they can still talk to your office and get a phone call back. But there’s nothing better than face to face conversations.”

Five-term Conservative MP Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.), who is also the deputy House speaker, said he’s aware of reform ideas, in general terms, and acknowledged the importance of modernizing House procedure. He said that he has written some opinion pieces in support of dual Chambers and said he wants to wait and see what Mr. Lamoureux has in mind. Mr. Stanton declined to say how many of his colleagues are in support of reforms, saying it has not been measured in any objective way and that a lot depends on specific ideas.

“Really hard to tell,” said Mr. Stanton. “I don’t think it’s ever really been measured.”

Three-term Green MP and Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) said she agrees with Mr. Lamoureux’s ideas and would like to propose some of her own changes as well. She said she would support the idea of not having votes on Mondays and Fridays, but would also suggest that the House actually sit for five-and-a-half day workweeks and also sit for three-week or four-week stretches in order to accommodate MPs who represent far-flung ridings across the country. She said it makes more sense for taxpayers and it would be better for the environment if MPs didn’t have to fly so frequently to and from Ottawa in a year.

“The reality is, I think that in 2020, we have to reduce how much we’re flying, and it will save the taxpayers a lot of money and I think we’ll be more productive,” said Ms. May. “There’s also a toll on one’s health of flying every weekend and always being tired because you’re three hours out of sync. You’re always jet-lagged. If you’re an MP from British Columbia, you’re pretty much always jet lagged.”

Ms. May said when she goes to her Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C., riding on Fridays, she arrives at midnight and returns back on Sundays at around 1 pm.

Ms. May said she also supports the idea of a dual Chamber adding that when Mr. Lamoureux talks to her about the reform ideas, she will propose some of the changes and ideas MPs worked on in the last Parliament as well.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) said he would be able to offer a definitive opinion on Mr. Lamoureux’s ideas once he sees them in concrete form. But, overall, he said he’s in support of parliamentary reforms. He suggested that one way of making the timing of votes predictable is to have them after Question Period when all MPs are present in the House. On having a second debating Chamber, he said, generally speaking, he’s against the idea because the second House would be just a forum to voice one’s opinion with no decision-making power.

“So, it’s simply a way to let Members of Parliament speak with no decisional powers,” said Mr. Julian. “And so that kind of actually takes power away from a Member of Parliament.”

