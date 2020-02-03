Long-term care: quest for more beds or quest for quality of life, and can there be both?

Success in improved health care, pharmacological interventions and healthy living has led to a significant increase in life expectancy at the very time baby boomers are entering the later phase of life. This demographic reality is raising concern on a number of fronts almost to the point of hysteria. However, the sheer number of individuals turning 65 is not the cause of our current challenges in long-term care (LTC) in Canada, it is the cumulative effect of years of not prioritizing resources to support quality of life for older residents. Consequently, LTC is not adequately prepared or equipped to meet the complex care realities of today’s and tomorrow’s residents.