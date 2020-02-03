Trudeau should leave the fake diplomacy to Donald Trump

Canada should make clear that only negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians can arrive at final status solutions on matters such as borders, refugees, settlements, water rights, and the fate of Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured on Feb. 13, 2017, at the White House in Washington, D.C. There is a second strand to Canada’s role in the world that shouldn’t be forgotten. Until the lost Harper decade in foreign affairs, a period of disengagement from multilateralism, and rejection of the United Nations, writes Michael Harris.