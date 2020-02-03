MacKay has plenty of time to correct his French, but he better hit the books

Canadians would never support a prime minister who could not speak English. So why would we think it’s okay to elect a prime minister who fumbles his French?
Unlike Rempel Garner, Peter MacKay, pictured, understands the importance of a leader who can reach out in both official languages. The ability to bridge the two solitudes gave Progressive Conservative leaders like Brian Mulroney successive majority governments. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright
OTTAWA—Jean Chrétien did not speak a word of English when he was first elected to Parliament at the age of 30.
Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay has been officially approved to enter the leadership contest, while Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP MarilynRick Peterson are still undergoing the review process.