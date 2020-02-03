Albertan farmers haven’t faced crop year challenges like this since 1960s

As a farmer, weather is always top of mind, and this crop year has seen challenges that Albertans have not faced since the 1960s. Beyond the cold and unpredictable moisture that we always face, we are also dealing with other issues that governments can control. Our diminished competitiveness in world markets due to disjointed trade strategies, a carbon tax on agricultural producers where the cost cannot be passed on to consumers and a non-existent strategy to ensure that our environmentally conscious farmers have the tools necessary to feed humanity does lie at the feet of our government. Our agricultural producers need resolutions to non-tariff trade barriers, an energy exemption for drying of grain, and acknowledgement and respect for their environmental stewardship to the rest of the world.