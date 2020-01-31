Senators Gagné, LaBoucane-Benson named to government team in the Red Chamber

Alberta Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson was named the new government liaison in the Senate this morning, and Manitoba Senator Raymonde Gagné was chosen as the new legislative deputy, filling out the government’s new team in the Red Chamber in time for the Senate’s return on Feb. 4.

The appointments were made by the Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.), the government’s representative in the Senate, who took over that job from Senator Peter Harder on Jan. 24.

As the liaison, Sen. LaBoucane-Benson will be responsible for essentially serving as a whip who cannot whip votes. Her job will be to talk with Senators from other groups about governmemt bills, and try to keep tabs on how votes in the Senate could play out.

As the legislative deputy. Sen. Gagné will be responsible for keeping tabs on what’s happening, or likely to happen, in the Senate Chamber, attending morning scroll meetings, and handling procedural motions.

Sen. LaBoucane-Benson is the first Indigenous Senator in a leadership position in the Senate’s history, according to Sen. Gold’s office. She is a Métis from Treaty 6 territory in Alberta. She holds a PhD in human ecology, and worked for 23 years at the Native Counselling Services of Alberta. Her career focused on helping Indigenous people to heal from historic trauma. She was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

Sen. Gagné served as the president of Université de Saint-Boniface, and president of the Association des universités de la francophonie canadienne before she was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Mr. Trudeau.

Both Senators will leave the Independent Senators Group as they join the government representative team.

peter@hilltimes.com