Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

Senators Gagné, LaBoucane-Benson named to government team in the Red Chamber

By Peter Mazereeuw      Jan. 31, 2020
Senators Raymonde Gagné, left, and Patti LaBoucane-Benson joined the government representative team in the Senate on Jan. 31. Photograph courtesy of Twitter; The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Alberta Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson was named the new government liaison in the Senate this morning, and Manitoba Senator Raymonde Gagné was chosen as the new legislative deputy, filling out the government’s new team in the Red Chamber in time for the Senate’s return on Feb. 4.

The appointments were made by the Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.), the government’s representative in the Senate, who took over that job from Senator Peter Harder on Jan. 24.

As the liaison, Sen. LaBoucane-Benson will be responsible for essentially serving as a whip who cannot whip votes. Her job will be to talk with Senators from other groups about governmemt bills, and try to keep tabs on how votes in the Senate could play out.

As the legislative deputy. Sen. Gagné will be responsible for keeping tabs on what’s happening, or likely to happen, in the Senate Chamber, attending morning scroll meetings, and handling procedural motions.

Sen. LaBoucane-Benson is the first Indigenous Senator in a leadership position in the Senate’s history, according to Sen. Gold’s office. She is a Métis from Treaty 6 territory in Alberta. She holds a PhD in human ecology, and worked for 23 years at the Native Counselling Services of Alberta. Her career focused on helping Indigenous people to heal from historic trauma. She was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

Sen. Gagné served as the president of Université de Saint-Boniface, and president of the Association des universités de la francophonie canadienne before she was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Mr. Trudeau.

Both Senators will leave the Independent Senators Group as they join the government representative team.

peter@hilltimes.com

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is a deputy editor for The Hill Times covering politics, legislation, and the Senate.
- peter@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Feds say risk low of coronavirus outbreak in Canada, as WHO declares global health emergency

News
Quarantining those being airlifted from China could be a logistical 'headache' for the government, says Dr. Donald Vinh of McGill University.

Conservatives push back on NDP, Liberal motions to create extra vice-chair slot across House committees

News|By Beatrice Paez 12:54 PM ET
For their work in assisting the committee chair, each vice-chair would be entitled to a $6,200 pay bump on top of an MP’s base salary of $178,900.

Federal silence on Wet’suwet’en tensions a ‘worrisome’ sign of faltering Liberal push on reconciliation, say advocates

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Green Party MP Paul Manly says tensions in Wet'suwet'en territory reveal ‘political failure’ on the part of the federal government.

PM convenes Incident Response Group, as feds, provinces ramp-up co-ordinated response to coronavirus

News|By Mike Lapointe
'The situation is changing almost hourly and our public health system needs to be ready to adapt to any sudden change in the current situation,' says SFU's Kelley Lee.

Coronavirus vaccine could be a year away, says public health chief, as Canada eyes evacuating those stranded in China

News|By Palak Mangat
'Part of the process now is figuring out exactly what our protocols will be when we return Canadians that wish to come home,' said Health Minister Patty Hajdu about Canada's goal to repatriate those stranded in China.

Newfoundlanders struggling from historic storm in need of federal funds, MPs say

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
From heating pea soup by candlelight to snowboards on the streets, Parliamentarians reflect on ‘random acts of kindness’ and community that came with the massive clean-up effort.

Revamping Centre Block: virtual tools, new levels of collaboration put to use

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘It would be a challenging project in a new build, but we’re trying to do it in an iconic heritage building, so there’s a technical challenge that’s quite significant,’ says PSPC’s Jennifer Garrett.

Don’t go down ‘rabbit hole’ in Trade Committee’s study of new NAFTA implementation bill, warn trade experts

News|By Neil Moss
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie says it's worth taking 'a little extra time' to understand the 'full implications' of the new NAFTA, as well as to look at how Canada can improve its internal international trade process.

Conservative MP hopes committee’s briefing on coronavirus offers measure of comfort amid fears of outbreak in Canada

News|By Palak Mangat
'We don’t want to raise the political fire on this. We want to make sure that we’re all working together to show Canadians that this is being addressed,' says Conservative health critic Matt Jeneroux.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions